British dining etiquette comes with a lot of do's and don'ts around table manners and niceties one should observe. From what to wear to how to sit to how to eat, there is a rule for everything. While social media is flooded with dining etiquette videos, one video currently going viral for being too "funny" is how to eat a pear formally. The video was shared by etiquette coach William Hanson on his Instagram handle. "My mid-morning snack routine," he captioned the tutorial in which he can be seen sitting at a dining table and eating a pear.

Hanson can be seen eating the pear using a knife and a fork. Here's how to eat a pear formally, as instructed by the coach:

First of all, you need a very sharp knife and fork. Spear it and cut the pear in half. Then cut it in half again. Next, scoop out the pips and place them to the side. Lastly, cut a small piece and eat it with a fork.

The video has amassed more than 32 million views. However, most viewers did not find the video interesting for the information it offers; instead, they found it amusing and bizarre. "Is this meant to be funny?" a user asked in the comments section, to which the coach replied, "I am so deadly serious it hurts."

Most people found the idea of "formally" eating a fruit weird and commented that you can just grab it and take a bite, instead of such a formal setup. Here are some more comments that capture people's reactions to this tutorial:

"Why would I eat a pear formally?"

"I am putting the best crockery and cutlery in my boyfriend's lunch bag tomorrow for him to eat his pear on-site."

"You grab it and eat it in one bite."

"Did I need to know how to formally cut a pear? No. Am I now obsessed with the idea of having an occasion to formally cut a pear? Yes."

"A very sharp knife indeed."





Have you ever tried eating a pear formally? Tell us in the comments.