British dining etiquette comes with a lot of do's and don'ts around table manners and niceties one should observe. From what to wear to how to sit to how to eat, there is a rule for everything. While social media is flooded with dining etiquette videos, one video currently going viral for being too "funny" is how to eat a pear formally. The video was shared by etiquette coach William Hanson on his Instagram handle. "My mid-morning snack routine," he captioned the tutorial in which he can be seen sitting at a dining table and eating a pear.
Hanson can be seen eating the pear using a knife and a fork. Here's how to eat a pear formally, as instructed by the coach:
- First of all, you need a very sharp knife and fork.
- Spear it and cut the pear in half.
- Then cut it in half again.
- Next, scoop out the pips and place them to the side.
- Lastly, cut a small piece and eat it with a fork.
The video has amassed more than 32 million views. However, most viewers did not find the video interesting for the information it offers; instead, they found it amusing and bizarre. "Is this meant to be funny?" a user asked in the comments section, to which the coach replied, "I am so deadly serious it hurts."
Most people found the idea of "formally" eating a fruit weird and commented that you can just grab it and take a bite, instead of such a formal setup. Here are some more comments that capture people's reactions to this tutorial:
"Why would I eat a pear formally?"
"I am putting the best crockery and cutlery in my boyfriend's lunch bag tomorrow for him to eat his pear on-site."
"You grab it and eat it in one bite."
"Did I need to know how to formally cut a pear? No. Am I now obsessed with the idea of having an occasion to formally cut a pear? Yes."
"A very sharp knife indeed."
Have you ever tried eating a pear formally? Tell us in the comments.