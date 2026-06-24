Long before plant-based menus became a global trend and vegetarian dining found its place in the culinary mainstream, a modest restaurant in Zurich was championing a different way of eating. Today, Haus Hiltl is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest continuously operating vegetarian restaurant, but its story is about much more than longevity. It is a tale of changing food habits, family legacy, and an unexpected connection with India that helped shape the restaurant's identity. More than 125 years after it first opened its doors, the Zurich institution continues to draw curious diners from around the world.





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How A Vegetarian Restaurant Survived More Than A Century

Haus Hiltl traces its origins to 1898, when it began as a vegetarian guesthouse and restaurant in Zurich. At a time when vegetarianism was far from popular in Europe, the establishment catered to a niche audience seeking a meat-free lifestyle. The restaurant later came under the management of Ambrosius Hiltl, whose association with the business transformed it into a family-run institution that has continued across four generations.

The restaurant's endurance is particularly remarkable considering the skepticism vegetarian food once faced. In its early years, diners who preferred plant-based meals were often viewed as eccentric, yet the restaurant continued to evolve while staying true to its founding philosophy.

A Love Story At The Heart Of Its History

Part of the restaurant's legacy is rooted in a family story. Ambrosius Hiltl became closely involved with the establishment after adopting a vegetarian diet for health reasons. He later married Martha Gneupel, who worked as a cook there. Together, they helped shape the future of the restaurant and laid the foundation for a business that would continue for generations.

The India Connection That Changed The Menu

One of the most fascinating chapters in the restaurant's history began in the 1950s. Margrith Hiltl, a member of the second generation of the family, travelled to Delhi to attend the World Vegetarian Congress. The visit introduced her to the depth and diversity of Indian vegetarian cuisine.





Inspired by what she experienced, she returned to Switzerland carrying Indian spices and recipes. At a time when ingredients such as cumin, coriander, turmeric and cardamom were difficult to find in Zurich, introducing Indian flavours was no easy task. Yet her efforts gradually expanded the restaurant's culinary horizons and helped establish Indian food as an important part of its menu.

Photo: Haus Hiltl

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Over the years, the restaurant became known not only for Swiss vegetarian fare but also for dishes inspired by Indian cooking traditions.

A Restaurant That Welcomed A Former Indian Prime Minister

The restaurant's relationship with India continued beyond its menu. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai is among the notable Indian visitors associated with Haus Hiltl. Photographs displayed at the restaurant serve as reminders of the cultural connections that developed between the Zurich institution and India over the decades.





While its Guinness World Record attracts visitors, Haus Hiltl's appeal lies in its ability to adapt without abandoning its roots. What began as a niche vegetarian establishment has grown into a globally recognised dining destination, reflecting changing attitudes toward food while preserving a legacy that dates back to the 19th century.