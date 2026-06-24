Chef Vikas Khanna is today one of the most celebrated Indian chefs in the world, but his journey to global recognition was far from easy. Before becoming a Michelin-starred restaurateur and television personality, Khanna was running a small restaurant in New York, juggling multiple responsibilities to keep it afloat. Speaking on Rodrigo Canales' podcast, Vikas Khanna reflected on a life-changing encounter that unexpectedly put him in the spotlight.





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Recalling the moment, he said, "What did I do to earn that? Nothing. I was working in this small restaurant in Downtown, New York, when a lady came in and enjoyed my uttapam. She saw me struggling, handling the cash register, cooking and serving customers. One day, she recommended me to Chef Gordon Ramsay, saying, 'We need to bring him on Kitchen Nightmares for one episode.' And they brought me in as a consultant."

Vikas Khanna's Breakthrough On Kitchen Nightmares

Khanna appeared on the first season of Kitchen Nightmares in 2007 as a consultant for Dillon's, a struggling Indian restaurant in New York City. Gordon Ramsay enlisted him to help redesign the menu and improve the restaurant's operations. Khanna introduced a fresh and contemporary approach to Indian cuisine, helping transform the restaurant, which was later renamed Purnima.





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"The entirety of America watched that episode. Somehow, I got all the attention from it. The next morning, I picked up the newspaper, and I was everywhere in the US," he said.

From Homelessness To Global Acclaim

In his book Flavours First, Vikas Khanna detailed the hardships he faced after arriving in New York in 2000 with just $3 in his pocket. He endured homelessness, racism and financial struggles while taking on more than 30 odd jobs to survive. At one point, he spent weeks sleeping at the New York Rescue Mission.





His fortunes changed when he opened Junoon in Manhattan, which earned a Michelin star within months of launch. In 2024, he opened Bungalow in New York's East Village, a restaurant that quickly gained critical acclaim, including a prestigious three-star review from The New York Times and a Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition.





Over the years, Khanna has also been named among the world's most influential people, featured in the TIME100 list, and honoured as Person of the Year 2025 by Harvard University's South Asian Association.





Today, beyond his success as a chef and restaurateur, Vikas Khanna is also an author, television personality and philanthropist, widely regarded as one of the leading global ambassadors of Indian cuisine.