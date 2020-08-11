SEARCH
If you are looking for some good quality stainless-steel product to set up your kitchen, then we have some options for you.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 11, 2020 18:37 IST

4 Stainless Steel Kitchen Items That Will Should Add To Your Kitchen Today

Can you imagine a kitchen without a set of steel utensils? Probably not! Stainless steel kitchen items hold a firm place in every household. Made with a combination of steel, nickel and several other metals, this material is known for its durability, rust-resistance power, heat transferring ability et al. Moreover, tools and utensils made with stainless steel are easy to clean, you do not have to worry about a trail of stains while washing them, and they also tend to have a non-reactive surface that makes cooking and storing food safe and healthy.

Keeping the popularity in mind, we bring a list of different stainless-steel items that can be used for varied purposes in your kitchen. Let's take a look!

4 Stainless Steel Kitchen Items For You:

Pigeon - Ultra Stainless-Steel Knife Set

Chopping vegetables play an important role for any preparation. Hence, good quality knife is a must for every chef. We handpicked this stainless-steel knife set by Pigeon that can make the cutting and chopping process easier for you.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer

We all love momos and there's no two ways about it! They taste delectable and can also be prepared easily, if you have the right kind of utensil at home. We bring an amazing option for you! This stainless steel momo-maker by Amazon exclusive brand Solimo comes with 2 container-sets and is ideal for both gas and induction cooking purposes.

KURTZY Stainless Steel Utensils Holder

Who doesn't like a well-arranged kitchen! It not only makes the kitchen look cleaner, but also brings down the time you spend in kitchen considerably. Keeping this in mind, we found a stainless-steel utensil holder option that can help you organise the plates and dishes at one organised place.

Plantex Stainless Steel 3-Tier Vegetable Basket

Another fine example of kitchen organiser, this 3-tier stainless steel basket is ideal to store and arrange potatoes, onions, garlic and ginger, without mixing them up.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  Kitchen ToolsStainless Steel ProductsKitchen Accessories
