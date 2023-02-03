The weekend is almost here and so is the time to go on a bingeing spree. Let's agree, the weekend and snacking go hand-in-hand. However, snacking is a bit of a situation in almost every household. While there are days you can do with any food you find around, other days (especially during the weekends), you cannot settle for anything less than gourmet. But unfortunately, you step into the kitchen only to be disheartened by your scanty pantry! Fret not, this is where creativity comes to the rescue. All you need to do is scan through the pantry, mix and match the ingredients and cook up a storm. Here, we bring you one such recipe that needs a handful of pasta and some basic kitchen ingredients. It is called goda masala pasta. You guessed it right! Here, the Italian delicacy gets a desi makeover with the flavourful goda masala.

What is goda masala? How to make it?

Goda masala is a special spice blend, unique to Maharashtrian cuisine. For the unversed, goda or god (pronounced - goad-AH) means sweet in Marathi. The spices used here are aromatic, and lend a subtly sweet aroma, without hints of pungency or heat. From dal to rice and sabzi- you can add a spoonful of goda masala to anything and everything for that extra zing. This quintessential masala from Maharashtra can be widely found in dishes like masala bhat or matki amti.





Now, you must be wondering how to get goda masala for the masala pasta recipe. Goda masala is easily available in almost every grocery store. But if you want to make it at home, here we have a super easy recipe to try. You can also store it for months in dry, air-tight containers.

How to make goda masala at home?

All you need to do is heat some oil and add white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, cumin seeds, hing, cinnamon, cloves, black cardamom seeds, dry red chilli and haldi to it. Then roast everything together.





Separately, dry roast coriander and coconut. Transfer all the ingredients to a pan and blend together. And you have goda masala powder ready for any time use. Click here for a detailed goda masala recipe





Also Read: Homemade Garam Masala Recipe

How to make goda masala pasta?

This Maharashtrian-style pasta recipe has been shared by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. This dish is prepared in two steps. First, we make the sauce and then we assemble everything together. Take a look.

1. Goda masala sauce recipe:

Heat oil in a pan, add onion to it and saute well. To it, add ginger paste, chilli powder, goda masala and saute. Then add tomato paste, coconut milk and cream (if you have any) and cook well. Pour some salt for seasoning and you have the goda masala sauce ready to be added to the dish.

2. Goda masala pasta recipe:

Now, boil the pasta properly. Keep it al dante. Click here to know the right process to boil pasta like a pro.





Then, heat oil in another pan, add garlic and onion and saute well. Add chicken (if you have) and cook. Add the sauce along with water, boil and throw in the pasta and sprinkle some salt. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





You can add some pickled onions and lemon wedges on the sides. Click here for a detailed recipe.





Also Read: 13 Easy Pasta Recipes | Popular Pasta Recipes











What are you waiting for? Prepare this yummy recipe today and enjoy a scrumptious weekend!