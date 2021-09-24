Who doesn't love potatoes? This versatile vegetable holds a special place in our hearts because we can do some many things with it! Some of our favourite snacks are made of potatoes, from French fries, potato chips, aloo tikki to aloo chaat. Now that the weekend is finally here, we will get the time to experiment with this bulbous vegetable. We have decided to take our love for potatoes one step further by finding the recipe of a snack that is a favourite among Indians, potato smiley!





Also Read: 5 Potato-Based Game Snacks That Are Ready In 15 Minutes





Potato smileys are a crunchy potato snack that is not only delicious in taste but fun in appearance! We usually buy this snack as its unique appearance makes us feel that it may be difficult to make at home. The reality is the total opposite, potato smileys are extremely easy to make. All you need is some potatoes and breadcrumbs and you are good to go!





They go well with tomato ketchup.

How To Make Potato Smiley | Potato Smiley Recipe:

Making this recipe is very easy. Start by mixing boiled, grated potatoes with breadcrumbs. Season it with chilli powder and add cornflour. Corn flour will help the smiley retain its shape. Mix it till forms a soft, non-sticky dough. Refrigerate the dough for at least thirty minutes. Divide the dough into large balls and flatten it. Create a smile on the flattened balls and deep fry them. The potato smileys are ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Potato Smiley.





Tip: If you are looking for a healthier alternative, you can cook the smileys in the oven or the air fryer. These methods will use less oil in comparison to deep frying.











Sounds delicious, right? Then what are you waiting for?! Recreate this crispy potato smiley recipe at home. Do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed it!