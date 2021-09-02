Have you had those days when you are really craving for sandwich, but your sibling just ate the last piece of bread? What to do now? Of course, your cravings will not understand that there is no bread in the house. How to satisfy your belly in this conundrum? Someone might suggest why not make bread from scratch; but let's agree - nobody has the time for that! Instead, we need a quick solution to make ourselves happy without putting in a lot of effort. Fret not, we have got you covered here!











Try this cucumber sandwich recipe that will require no bread. This breadless cucumber sandwich is light, wholesome and very easy to make. Here, you would not need any bread; instead, you will use cucumbers to make the sandwich. The cucumber sandwich looks much like a subway sandwich because of the cylindrical appearance (of the cucumbers). It is low carb and fat content and can be dubbed keto-friendly - making this a delicious and healthy snack to include in your weight loss diet. Sounds interesting, right?





Cucumber is a healthy snack.

Weight Loss Recipe: How To Make Breadless Cucumber Sandwich | Breadless Cucumber Sandwich Recipe:

Making this breadless cucumber sandwich is probably one of the easiest one (sandwich recipe) you have tried till date. You will need cucumber as a bread replacement for bread in the recipe. The filling of the sandwich can be anything! You can fill it with paneer burji, egg salad, or whatever options you like. In this recipe, we will be filling the sandwich with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, cheese slice and chicken salami. Start by cutting the cucumber in half and scooping out the seeds. The cucumber slices will form cavities and will look like boats. Evenly spread mayonnaise all over the cucumber cavities, fill with lettuce, tomato, cheese and chicken salami on one side of each cucumber. Close the boat with the other slice of the cucumber - and the sandwich is ready to be relished!







Click here for the detailed recipe of Breadless Cucumber Sandwich











Try out this recipe and tell us how you liked it!