Weight Loss: Salads are one of the most fulfilling meal options, especially when you are on a weight loss diet. While we try to maintain a calorie count and try to fill our stomachs, we realise that salads are the perfect meal. Though we might have a hard time adjusting to its taste, but once we find the flavours that we can play with, getting the right texture, taste, and combination becomes easy. And once we get into the habit of eating it, a healthy bowl of salad indeed becomes a go-to meal!





Salads, whether made out of veggies or fruits, is known to be low in calories. It also has numerous benefits like being rich in dietary fibres, improving heart health, aiding in weight loss, and boosting immunity!

So today, for you, we have a salad recipe that is not only low in calories but also creamy! Yes, you read that right - a low-calorie creamy salad. Now, we know that you must be thinking how can a cream salad be low in calories, but trust us- this one is. The key to making your favourite food turn healthy is always to find the correct alternatives. So, indulge in this creamy salad without any guilt.

Weight Loss Salad Recipe: How To Make Creamy Salad Without Cream

First, in a bowl, add some hung curd or curd with a thick consistency. Then add salt, red chilli powder, pepper and chaat masala according to taste. Mix this well till all the flavours combine.





Then add finely chopped onions, carrots, lettuce, peas, paneer, cherry tomatoes or any other vegetable of choice. Combine these and enjoy!





If you want to make this salad a bit more fun, then you can choose to add proteins like chickpea or rajma.





Make this delicious creamy salad easily at your home and enjoy!





For the full recipe of weight loss creamy salad, click here.



