Are you also eating oats, baked vegetables or any other low-calorie food while all your other family members indulge in some lip-smacking cuisines? If yes, then we know how difficult it can be to control your hunger and temptations while looking at all that spread. After all, maintaining calorie count and trying to eat healthy can be a challenge sometimes. And as we try to follow our strict diet, there may be times when our hunger pangs increase so much so that we just want to have our favourite tikkis, chaat, burger, pizza, a dessert and whatnot. However, even you know that it's best to stay away from such foods to lose weight. But what if we told you that you can still indulge in your favourite fried foods and stay fit? Sounds impossible, right?





The key to having your favourite food while dieting is always to find the right alternatives to those dishes. This may sound tedious, but trust us, once you get into the habit of consuming healthy options, there is no going back from it! So, if you are still wondering where to start from, then don't worry because we have you covered with these vegetarian low carb snacks.





Weight Loss: Here Are 5 Vegetarian Low Carb Snacks:

1. Gobhi Tikki





Replace your regular fried aloo tikki with this yummy recipe of gobhi tikki. It's super fun and easy to make. All you need to do is grate your gobhi, take out the excess water, add some spices, cornflour and combine it. Then bake it on a pan or in the oven with a bit of oil.

Cauliflowers to grate (Image from Unsplash)





2. Carrot Fries





Now we know that everyone loves fries, and this dish does sound a bit offbeat, but once you taste these crunchy carrot fries, you'll be making them again! To make this dish, cut some carrots. Then throw in spices like red chilli powder, pepper, and salt according to taste. Drizzle some oil and bake it in your oven. You can pair it with a low-fat Dahi dip!

Baked carrots in a pan (I mage from Unsplash)





3. Baingan Chips





As soon as one says chips, our minds always think of the store packed packets. But these baingan chips will be a game-changer once you make them. These healthy and low-fat chips will make sure that you consume fewer calories. For the full recipe, click here.

These chips are absolutely delicious.

4. Roasted Chola Namkeen





We all have a habit of munching snacks. But if you are on a diet, then it's best not to do that. So, if you are looking for a healthy alternative, make these yummy roasted chickpeas. To make this dish, you need first to boil some chole, then pat dry it. Next, add your masalas, put in some oil and bake it in an oven.

(Image from Unsplash)





5. Brocolli Bites





Brocolli may not be everyone's favourite, but they are known to be high in nutrients that benefit our health. If you want to make this dish, then you need to grate a broccoli, take out the excess water, add some spices, combine it with bread and bake on a pan or in the oven with some oil.





So, if you also want to indulge in some yummy veggie snacks, then make these recipes and let us know how you liked them!









