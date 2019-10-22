This Carrot-Based Dessert May Actually Help Sustain Weight Loss, Here's How

arrots are brimming with nutrition, to yield maximum benefits you need to prepare them right

It's that time of the year again. The nip in the air is making us tend towards all the seasonal delights that are on offer. One of our most favourite winter veggies is carrot. Crunchy and healthy, carrots are mildly sweet in taste and can be tucked into raw. You can also use the veggie in a multiple delicacies. And the moment we mentioned carrot delicacy, we are sure half of you pictured a smoking hot plate of greasy gajar ka halwa! But what if we tell that you can make a whole lot of healthy desserts with the winter vegetable? Yes, you heard us. Carrot in itself is a storehouse of nutrients and there are ample reasons to include it in your winter diet.





Health Benefits Of Carrots

• Carrots are loaded with vitamin A and lutein, both of which help restore eye health and improve eyesight.





• The dietary fibre present in carrots helps facilitate smooth digestion. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, which aids bowel regularity.





• According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, carrots "contain a form of calcium easily assimilated by the body that may help lower 'unhealthy' (LDL) cholesterol levels."





• Carrots are high in potassium that helps stabilise high blood pressure.





• The crunchy vegetable is packed with antioxidants that help fight free radical damage, boost immunity and prevent skin damage.





Carrots are loaded with vitamin A and lutein





Carrots For Weight Loss

Carrots are also fairly beneficial for weight loss. If you happen to be on a weight loss diet, carrots make for an excellent low-cal and low-carb option. Carrots are profuse with good quality fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest, and since they stay in your system for so long, you do not feel the urge to overeat or binge. This helps promote sustainable weight loss.





Carrot Cake Pancake Recipe For Your Weight Loss Diet

Carrots are brimming with nutrition but to yield maximum benefits you need to prepare them right. This recipe of carrot cake pancake is relatively healthy and guilt-free. It packs the goodness of oat flour, almond milk and carrots. In place of refined sugar, the recipe uses maple syrup to sweeten the dessert. Maple syrup is considered to be a healthy alternative to processed sugar that you get in market.





Try making this recipe at home and satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with something healthy and homemade. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







