When it comes to weight loss, we all are familiar with the struggles of making changes in our lifestyles. From exercising daily, keeping a check on the calories and eating mindfully- there are a lot of challenges that we face. But the biggest challenge is finding weight loss-friendly recipes. While there are many low-calorie dishes to try, not every ingredient is available. Plus, some of the recipes may help you lose weight, but they might not give you a good amount of nutrition. So, if you also find yourself in the same situation every now and then, here we bring you a recipe of oats dahi masala that you must try!





Now, we know that oats are already a part of your weight loss diet. You must have also tried oats chilla, oats idli and what not. But this recipe of oats dahi masala has an entirely different taste from the regular oat dishes. This recipe is light in flavour, it is easy to make, and you can experiment with the flavours. With just 20 minutes in your hand, a delightful and yummy oats bowl will be ready! Find the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Oats Dahi Masala | Oats Dahi Masala Recipe

First, take some oats and boil till they soften. Prepare finely chopped onions, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes and any other vegetable of your choice. When the oats are ready, put them in a bowl. Add in the veggies and curd and mix well. Throw in spices like red chilli powder, pepper, and salt. Combine them together. Now in a small pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, one dry red chilli, cumin seeds and urad dal. When it starts to splutter, pour this into the oats bowl. Mix and enjoy!

For the full recipe of oats dahi masala, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!