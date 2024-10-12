Bengali recipes are incomplete without fish. When it comes to fish, Bengali cuisine explores not just different fish snacks and curry recipes, but there is a wide variety to explore in different types of fish. Each variety offers a unique flavour, fragrance, and texture to a dish. While most people may be familiar with popular fish varieties like Rohu and Hilsa, there are still many more types of fish you have to try in Bengali cuisine. In a recent Instagram video, RJ Sanchari Mukherjee spoke about five of the lesser-known yet Bengali-favourite fish varieties. Take a look:

Here Are 5 Bengali Favourite Fish Varieties You Must Try:

1. Pabda Maach

'Pabda' is a native Indian catfish which is widely available in the eastern part of India, especially in Kolkata and adjacent areas. This is a freshwater fish. One yummy preparation with the pabda fish you can try is the Dhonepata Jhol with the boris (lentil). This fish curry is a must-try during winter. You can also try Shorshe Pabda curry which generously uses mustard oil and mustard powder, a very integral part of Bengali cuisine.

2. Koi Maach

Koi Maach is another freshwater fish and is called 'Climbing Perch' in English. This fish has very hard bones but is delicious. This fish is known for its delicate flavour and texture. You can try the Phulkopi diye koi maach, where the curry is prepared with cauliflower florets, or you could also try the Tel Koi, a rich, spicy, fresh, and comforting winter delicacy.

Phulkopi diye koi maach Photo: Instagram/dashofdelish_04

3. Chittol Maach

Chitol (Indian featherback) is a prized fish in Bengal and Assam. There is something called the minced fish dumplings which in Bengali is called the Chittol Machher Muithya. Chitol machher muithya is a dumpling made from the flesh scraped out of the extremely bony dorsal side of the fish. Chitol muithya has a very meat-like texture. It is prepared in a spicy gravy and is a delicacy specially prepared during celebrations.

Chitol machher muithya Photo:Instagram/trisjamukherjii

4. Aar Maach

Also called Singhara, this is a freshwater fish with delicate textured flesh and single-bone fish. Aar Macher Jhol is a simple and easy fish curry prepared in almost all Bengali households. It is easy to make and can be made in jiffy. Also, this fish variety is perfect for those people who are afraid of the fishbone as there are barely any bones in this fish.

5. Bhetki Maach

This fish has minimal bones and the flesh is soft, white, and delicious. Bhetki Macher Paturi is a very well-known delicacy. It is made with coconut, mustard paste and other yummy ingredients and then the fish is wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed. This dish is super delicious and very hard to resist.





Which of these fish varieties is your favourite? Share with us in the comments section.