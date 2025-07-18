Finally, the monsoon has arrived, and there is complete relief from the scorching heat. With the change in weather, cravings begin to rise, and the real joy of the monsoon is found in comfort foods, from pakoras and samosas to countless other indulgent dishes. But there is far more to enjoy than just those two classics. Across Indian homes, seasonal snacks and meals make their way to lunch, dinner and tea-time plates. Some are light bites; others are full meals in themselves. If you want to enjoy the monsoon to the fullest this time, here are some of the most-loved dishes to try.





Also Read: 6 Monsoon Tiffin Ideas That Are Healthy And Do Not Spoil Easily

Why Indian Food Cravings Spike During The Monsoon

There is something about the smell of wet earth and the sound of rain that triggers a craving for hot, spicy, deep-fried snacks. As the weather cools down and the air gets heavier, our bodies tend to seek warmth, and food becomes a comforting companion. Monsoon eating is emotional, nostalgic and deeply local.

What Ingredients Work Best In Monsoon Recipes?

During monsoon, certain ingredients tend to feature more often in Indian kitchens - from seasonal root vegetables to spices like hing, ajwain, ginger and black pepper that help with digestion and fight humidity-related sluggishness. Many dishes are deep-fried or spice-heavy for a reason: they not only taste good but help keep waterborne infections and indigestion at bay.

7 Must-Try Indian Recipes This Monsoon:

1. Bedmi Puri

Bedmi puri is a popular North Indian bread often made at home during the rainy season. Prepared using wheat flour and a spicy urad dal stuffing, it is also a staple at weddings, festive gatherings and Sunday brunches. Pair it with a spicy aloo curry to complete the plate.





[Click here for the recipe]

2. Kachori

Kachori is a well-loved snack that originated in Rajasthan but now enjoys pan-India popularity. It can be made in several variations, depending on the region and filling. The dough, made of flour and ghee, is filled with a spiced lentil mixture and deep-fried until golden and crisp. Kachoris pair beautifully with tangy chutneys or a simple aloo ki sabzi.





[Click here for the recipe]

3. Aloo Chaat

This classic street snack from Delhi has fans across India. It is made with crispy, fried potatoes tossed with a mix of spicy masalas, tangy chutneys, chopped onions, fresh coriander and a good squeeze of lemon juice. It is bold, addictive, and perfect for a grey, rainy evening.





[Click here for the recipe]

4. Puri-Aloo

Puri-aloo is one of the most loved weekend brunches in Indian households. Soft, puffed puris served with a masaledar aloo sabzi are the kind of simple joy that hits different during monsoon. The contrast of crisp puris and the comforting, spicy potatoes makes this combination an easy go-to during rainy days.





[Click here for the recipe]

5. Chole Bhature

For many people, chole bhature is not just a dish - it is a full feast. The chickpeas are slow-cooked with a mix of ground and whole spices like peppercorns, green cardamom and black cardamom. The chole is served with hot, deep-fried bhaturas that are puffed to perfection. It is rich, indulgent, and a crowd favourite during monsoon.





[Click here for the recipe]

6. Sambar Vada

Sambar vada is a warm hug in a bowl. The vadas are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, soaked in hot, tangy sambar. Every bite delivers crunch, spice and softness - all in one go. This South Indian classic is often served for breakfast, but it makes for a fantastic evening meal when it is raining outside.





[Click here for the recipe]

7. Gulgule

Gulgule is a traditional monsoon snack made in many Indian homes. These sweet, deep-fried fritters are made using whole wheat flour, sugar or jaggery, dry coconut and fennel seeds. Some people also add overripe bananas for extra softness and sweetness. It is the kind of treat that goes best with a hot cup of tea on a rainy evening.





[Click here for the recipe]

Pair These Snacks With Hot Beverages And Chutneys

While the dishes themselves shine, what you pair them with can take things to the next level. Aloo chaat or kachori with tangy tamarind chutney, puri-aloo with coriander chutney, or gulgule with masala chai, the pairings are endless. Monsoon snacking is incomplete without a cup of chai or filter coffee by your side.

Regional Monsoon Favourites Across India

Different parts of India bring out unique monsoon dishes that are deeply rooted in local traditions:





Maharashtra: Kanda bhaji, vada pav, batata vada





Bengal: Khichuri with begun bhaja, labra





Kerala: Pazham pori (banana fritters), parippu vada





Gujarat: Bhajiya with green chutney, fafda





These dishes might differ, but the goal is always the same - to make rainy days warmer, tastier and more joyful.

Should You Be Eating Fried Food In The Monsoon?

Moderation is key. Fried food is often the go-to in monsoon, but it is important to pair it with digestion-aiding ingredients like ajwain, ginger or lemon. Homemade versions using clean oil and proper cooking methods are always safer than street-side options during this season, when the risk of water contamination and food-borne illness is higher.

It Is Not Just About Snacks: Try These Monsoon Meals Too

While pakoras and bhajiyas get all the love, Indian households also bring out full meals that suit the season. Think: moong dal khichdi with ghee and papad, masoor dal with steamed rice, or methi paratha with curd. These meals are light on the stomach but packed with flavour - ideal for lazy, rainy evenings.

What To Cook This Monsoon Season

From fried indulgences to comforting home-style meals, monsoon brings with it a treasure trove of recipes worth revisiting. Pick your favourites depending on your mood - spicy and crispy for a chai break, warm and mild for dinner, or sweet and festive when guests drop in unexpectedly.