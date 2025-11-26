We all have our morning rituals. Some begin the day with tea or coffee, while others rely on warm lemon water or a detox drink to feel refreshed. If you are someone who enjoys small daily habits that create a noticeable difference to your health and mood, saffron water might become your new go-to. Made by soaking a few strands of saffron in lukewarm water, this simple drink feels luxurious yet is surprisingly easy to fit into your routine.





Here is how following this morning ritual for a month may influence your skin, mood, digestion, and overall wellness.





How Saffron Works In Your Body?

Often referred to as “red gold”, saffron has been valued for centuries in Ayurveda for its rejuvenating and complexion-enhancing qualities. Modern research also supports its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and mood-supporting properties.





When saffron is soaked in warm water, it releases natural pigments, aroma, and active compounds that may help your body in multiple ways. These include:

Reducing oxidative stress

Supporting mood and cognitive function

Strengthening immunity

Supporting cholesterol and heart health

This combination of traditional wisdom and modern evidence is one of the reasons saffron water has become a popular wellness ritual.

Benefits Of Drinking Saffron Water Daily For A Month:

1. Brighter Skin And Reduced Pigmentation

Saffron is rich in antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress, one of the main causes of dullness, uneven tone, and early signs of ageing. In Ayurveda, saffron is part of Varnya Gana, a category of herbs believed to enhance complexion.





Celebrities including Bhagyashree and Mira Kapoor have spoken about the benefits of saffron water. Bhagyashree, in one of her social media posts, said, “Drinking saffron water on an empty stomach helps brighten the skin, reduce pigmentation, and boost collagen.”

2. Improved Mood And Mental Well-Being

Saffron contains compounds such as crocin and safranal, which may support neurotransmitters linked to mood. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains, “Saffron improves mood and mental clarity. Its bioactive compounds help release serotonin and dopamine, calming the mind and lifting your mood.”





Several studies also indicate that saffron may help ease mild anxiety, low mood, PMS-related irritability, and general emotional fatigue. For many people, these effects become noticeable after a few weeks of consistent use.

3. Better Digestion And Hormonal Balance

In Ayurveda, saffron is believed to support digestive fire, known as Agni. Drinking saffron water first thing in the morning may help reduce bloating, acidity, and support smoother digestion. It may also assist with hormonal balance, benefitting those with PCOS or menstrual discomfort. Although evidence is still evolving, many individuals report positive changes with regular intake.

4. Immunity Boost And Heart Health

Saffron's antioxidants, especially crocin, help reduce inflammation and free radical damage. When paired with a balanced lifestyle, saffron water may support immunity, stabilise lipid levels, and reduce oxidative stress on the heart.





According to Ayurvedic texts, saffron also acts as a blood purifier and gentle detoxifier, supporting vitality and better resistance to infections.

5. Anti Inflammatory Support And Reduced Body Fatigue

Daily consumption of saffron water may also offer a mild anti-inflammatory effect, which can help reduce general body fatigue and stiffness. Its active components support better cellular recovery and may help individuals who feel sluggish in the morning or experience low energy through the day.





How To Make Saffron Water The Right Way:

Ingredients:

3 to 4 strands of saffron

1 glass lukewarm water

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Method:

Soak saffron strands in lukewarm water overnight or for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

Drink it in the morning on an empty stomach.

Add honey if you prefer a slightly sweeter flavour.

How Long Does It Take To See Results?

Most people notice early changes within 2 to 4 weeks, although results depend on consistency, diet, and lifestyle.

Skin improvements, such as a soft glow or reduced dullness, usually appear first.

Mood improvements tend to become noticeable around the three-week mark.

Digestive and hormonal benefits may take a full month of daily intake.

Saffron water is best viewed as a steady wellness habit rather than a quick fix. Its benefits build gradually.

Can You Drink Saffron Water At Night?

You can drink saffron water at night, but it is not the ideal time for most benefits. Morning consumption supports better absorption on an empty stomach. However, having saffron water in the evening may help if your focus is on:

Calming the mind

Reducing night-time anxiety

Easing into sleep

Some people also prefer evening intake if their digestion is sensitive in the morning. Avoid drinking it immediately after a heavy meal. A gap of at least two hours is recommended.





Can We Add Saffron To Milk Instead?

Yes. Saffron milk, or kesar doodh, is a traditional Ayurvedic drink with notable benefits. It may be more suitable than saffron water if you want to focus on:

Improving sleep quality

Calming the nervous system

Supporting hormone balance

Reducing menstrual cramps

Warm milk naturally encourages relaxation, and when combined with saffron, it becomes a soothing night-time tonic. To put it simply, saffron water is better suited for mornings, while saffron milk works well before bed.





What Are The Potential Side Effects Of Saffron Water?

Saffron is generally safe when consumed in moderation. However, you should be aware of the following:

Excess consumption may lead to nausea, dizziness, or allergic reactions.

Pregnant women should avoid saffron unless advised by a doctor, as it may stimulate uterine contractions.

Those on blood thinners or antidepressants should consult their physician before adding saffron water to their routine.

Drinking saffron water every morning is a simple ritual that can influence your skin, mood, digestion, and overall wellness when practised consistently. Just remember, a few strands are all you need, and moderation is essential.



