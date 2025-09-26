Coffee has never been just coffee. Over the years, it has become an entire lifestyle, reflecting how people like to live, eat, and even present themselves on social media. From turmeric lattes in wellness cafes to matcha cappuccinos styled for Instagram feeds, every season seems to bring a new contender to the cafe menu. Today, the drink making waves from Los Angeles to London is the Chagaccino. At first glance, it looks like a latte with a dusting of cacao, but the secret ingredient is what makes it different: chaga mushroom. Long brewed in folk traditions for its earthy depth, this mushroom has stepped out of the forest and into modern coffee culture, becoming the latest expression of how wellness and cafe life intersect.

The Trend Making Headlines in Coffee Culture

The chagaccino started appearing in boutique cafes in the United States before quickly spreading across Europe and Asia. Its rise mirrors the global demand for coffee drinks that feel functional, not just flavourful. Coffee drinkers are looking for more than a caffeine buzz; they want a sense of purpose in their cup, whether that is linked to health, ritual, or novelty. The chagaccino fits neatly into this movement, arriving as a mushroom-based latte that feels both ancient and entirely new.

What Is Chaga?

At the heart of the drink is chaga, or Inonotus obliquus. Unlike the button mushrooms on supermarket shelves, chaga looks like a blackened lump of charcoal clinging to birch trees in cold regions such as Siberia, Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia. For centuries, it has been simmered into tea in Russian and Siberian traditions, valued as a natural remedy that was thought to support strength and immunity.

That folk medicine background is what gives chagaccino its edge. Instead of being just another flavoured latte, it carries centuries of cultural history. Cafes today use chaga in powdered form, dried and ground so it blends seamlessly into coffee, giving the drink its signature earthy taste.

How Is A Chagaccino Made?

The base of a chagaccino is familiar: a shot of espresso or cold brew. To this, powdered chaga is added, along with milk (dairy or plant-based). Many cafes also add spices such as cinnamon or cacao powder to balance the bitterness of the mushroom. The result is a creamy, frothy coffee with a subtle earthy undertone that stands apart from regular lattes.

From Forest Brew To Frothy Latte

The making of a Chagaccino begins with something familiar: a shot of espresso or, sometimes, cold brew. To this, a measured scoop of chaga powder is added, followed by milk - dairy or plant-based, depending on preference. Some baristas enhance it with cacao or cinnamon to balance the bitterness of the mushroom. The result is a frothy drink that looks like a regular latte but has a flavour profile that feels bolder and more layered.





This is where the appeal lies. Chaga connects the past and present in one cup - once boiled for hours as tea in the forests of Siberia, now frothed with almond milk and photographed under cafe lights. It is a cultural shift as much as a culinary one.

Why The Chagaccino Is Trending Now

The rise of the chagaccino is closely linked with the wellness industry's fascination with adaptogens - plant-based ingredients promoted as helping the body manage stress. Chaga is often grouped in this category, and its arrival in coffee form feels almost inevitable. For coffee drinkers tired of plain black brews or the sugar-heavy frappes of the past decade, the chagaccino offers both novelty and the suggestion of functional benefits.





It also reflects the direction of cafe menus worldwide, where drinks are becoming more than just refreshment. They are experiences, stories, and sometimes status symbols. Ordering a chagaccino says something about being in touch with global trends, and that too has helped it spread.

What Does It Taste Like?

Taste is always the deciding factor, and here the chagaccino stands out. Chaga has an earthy, slightly bitter edge, almost like very dark chocolate. When blended with espresso, the flavours deepen rather than clash, and the addition of cacao or cinnamon makes the drink smoother. With milk, it becomes creamy and balanced, making it accessible even to those sceptical of mushroom-based drinks.

Baristas often recommend trying it iced, where the earthiness softens further, making it refreshing and subtle. For those used to turmeric lattes or matcha, the chagaccino feels like the next logical step - unusual at first, but quickly addictive.

Should You Try It?

For the curious coffee drinker, the chagaccino is worth ordering at least once. It may not replace your morning cappuccino, but it offers something different: a link between ancient traditions and the current wellness wave. While scientific research on chaga's benefits continues, the cultural appeal of the drink is clear.

More than anything, the chagaccino reflects where coffee culture stands in 2025 - moving beyond caffeine to embrace drinks that speak to identity, ritual, and global trends. It is a reminder that coffee is no longer just about staying awake; it is about how we live, and how we share those choices with the world.