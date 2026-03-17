Hot honey has been dominating social media feeds for a while now. From pizzas and fried chicken to the now-viral hot honey eggs, this sweet-and-spicy condiment has become one of the internet's favourite flavour trends. But just when it seemed like hot honey had taken over the food world, one creator decided to flip the script with ‘cool honey.'

Cool Honey Is The Newest Honey Trend You Need To Try

Instagram creator @shououtluka recently shared a video introducing what he calls “cool honey,” and it's exactly what it sounds like. If hot honey is all about spice, cool honey focuses on ingredients that bring freshness. He begins by talking about how hot honey is suddenly everywhere online. That's when he decided to experiment with the opposite idea.

Watch the video here:

The first ingredient he added was fresh mint, which he described as the clearest choice when you want something cooling. Next, he squeezed in some lime juice, adding brightness that balances the richness of the honey. After that came a generous amount of orange zest. To make the mixture even more fragrant, he muddled some lemongrass with salt and sugar. Finally, he finished everything with freshly grated ginger.

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Now ginger is usually considered a “heating” ingredient, but @shououtluka explained that in small amounts it actually adds a refreshing sharpness that works really well with the mint and citrus. The final thing turned out fresh, minty, fruity and incredibly aromatic, a totally different personality compared to hot honey.

There Are Endless Ways To Use Cool Honey

Of course, the next big question was how to use it. @shououtluka mentioned that cool honey could work in many different ways. He suggested it would taste great drizzled over fresh fruits, spread on bread or toast, or even added to drinks and cocktails where the mint and citrus could really shine. But for his own experiment, he decided to go with something classic and comforting.

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He roasted a batch of potatoes and then generously coated them in the cool honey mixture. The result looked absolutely delicious. The roasted potatoes soaked up the sweet, citrusy and minty glaze, creating a dish that was simple but full of flavour.

Just like hot honey sparked endless experiments online, cool honey opens the door to a whole new range of flavour combinations.