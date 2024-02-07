When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, citrus fruits make an excellent addition to your diet. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, mandarins, limes, tangerines, etc., are packed with nutrition that can strengthen your immunity and aid digestion. These fruits are acidic, and therefore, when consumed with the wrong meals, can wreak havoc on your digestion. As per Ayurveda, citrus fruits consumed with the wrong foods can cause pitta (heat) and kapha (water) imbalances in your body. If you are someone who loves citrus fruits and only wants to make the best of them, then fret not! We have compiled a list of 5 foods that you should avoid pairing with citrus fruits to maximize their benefits.





Dairy products paired with citrus fruits can cause digestive problems.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Foods That You Should Avoid Pairing With Citrus Fruits

1. Dairy Products

Pairing dairy products like milk, yogurt, or cheese with citrus fruits should be avoided as they can potentially cause digestive issues. Citrus fruits are loaded with acids that can curdle the proteins present in dairy, which could result in an unpleasant taste. This combination might also interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients present in dairy. This is why it is advised to enjoy citrus fruits separately from dairy products.

2. Red Wine

Yes, lemon is used in several cocktails and beer, but it should most certainly be avoided with red wine. The acidity present in lemon can contrast with the tannins in red wine, which could result in a bitter, unpleasant taste. Even during cooking, sauces that contain red wine tend to ruin when lemon juice is added.

3. High-Protein Foods

When high-protein foods like beans, lentils, and tofu are paired with citrus fruits, your digestion gets affected. The acidity present in citrus fruits can affect your digestive system and result in bloating or gas. To promote healthy digestion and nutrient absorption, it is beneficial not to pair citrus fruits with high-protein foods. You can incorporate citrus fruits into your meals by pairing them with compatible ingredients.

Papaya is packed with vitamin C and can cause acid reflux if paired with citrus fruits.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Papaya

Fruit chaat tastes best when served with lemon juice and black salt. However, not all fruits work with lemon and citrus fruits. Papaya, paired with lemon, can cause more harm than good to your body. Papaya is packed with Vitamin C, and when combined with the Vitamin C of citrus fruits, it can take a toll on your digestion and lead to acid reflux, heartburn, and even stomach irritation.

5. Starchy Foods

When consumed with starchy foods like potatoes, rice, or pasta, citrus fruits can lead to digestive issues. This could lead to gas, bloating, and even bowel problems. The mixture of starch and acidity may hinder the digestion and absorption levels of the nutrients, which could lead to feeling heavy and uncomfortable after meals.





