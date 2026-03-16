One hot afternoon in Mumbai, imagine standing outside the iconic Iranian ice-cream shop K. Rustom & Co. Ice Cream. In your hand is their famous ice-cream sandwich, a thick slab of ice cream pressed between two crisp wafers. And yet, it doesn't melt all over your hand. Anyone who has eaten one has probably wondered the same thing: How is this not dripping everywhere? Recently, food writer and “food science explainer” Krish Ashok shared a fascinating explanation. According to him, the secret isn't chemicals or special stabilisers, it's physics.

The Physics Behind K. Rustom & Co.'s Ice Cream Sandwich That Doesn't Melt Quickly

The first layer of protection comes from the thin, ordinary-looking wafers that are dry, light, and full of tiny air pockets. Air happens to be a very poor conductor of heat. So when you hold the sandwich, your fingers are touching the wafer, not the ice cream . Because the wafer and the trapped air slow down heat transfer, the ice cream doesn't warm up as quickly.

Also Read: Oscars 2026: After Winning Best Actor Award, Michael B Jordan Celebrates At In-N-Out Burger Joint

Krish Ashok points out another small but clever detail. He says, "When the outer surface of the ice cream does start to surrender, the wafer absorbs just enough moisture to become pliable and form a seal.” Krish describes it almost like a seal that helps keep the cold in and the heat out.

The Role Of Geometry In Keeping The Ice Cream Sandwich Frozen

The biggest reason the sandwich melts slowly, according to Krish, is geometry. Most ice creams are served as scoops and have the smallest surface area for their volume, which seems like a positive. However, it is exposed on all sides, letting the heat from the air, sun, and your hand reach the ice cream from every direction at once.

Also Read: Love Curd Rice? This High-Protein Oats Version Might Win You Over

At Rustom's, they slice a rectangular slab from a big frozen block, and that changes everything. Two of the largest surfaces of this rectangle are pressed against the wafers, protecting them from heat exposure. Even when the edges begin to warm up slightly, the middle remains very cold.

Krish reveals another factor at play here: the warmest thing near the ice cream is actually you, often warmer than the surrounding air. When you take a bite, the ice cream melts faster in your mouth than it does in your hand.

In the end, as Krish Ashok explains, there's no trick ingredient and no mysterious chemical keeping the sandwich solid, it's elegant physics.