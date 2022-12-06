The feature that makes cakes so tempting is the way they look, and red velvet cake takes the credit for its bright scarlet-red hue. It is also known for its softness and velvety texture which make it a hit among all cake fiends. In fact, it has a separate fan base that remains hooked to its distinct taste and looks. Even though red velvet cake has been around for a long time now, not many people know about it or have tried it yet. If you are also new to this cake variety, let us inform you a bit more about it.



What Is The Flavour Of Red Velvet Cake?

Red velvet cake is essentially a chocolate cake but carries a very mild chocolatey flavour. It is combined with slightly tart and acidic flavours - all mild but taste heavenly together. A hint of vanilla essence emits floral aroma and adds its sweetness. Cocoa is generally bitter but when combined with all the ingredients, exude a bittersweet chocolatey flavour.



Now you would wonder if red velvet cake is a chocolate cake, what makes it different from a regular chocolate cake. Read on.



Chocolate Cake vs Red Velvet Cake:

Both chocolate cake and red velvet cake are made with cocoa powder but red velvet cake uses less amount of it. Also, it is finer, spongier and softer than a chocolate cake. Its complex flavour and texture come from the additional ingredients that are missing in the chocolate cake.



What Are The Ingredients Used In Red Velvet Cake?

In addition to cocoa powder, buttermilk and vinegar are added to the cake to give it its tangy and acidic flavour. The frosting is made of cream cheese and red food colouring agent is added to give its signature colour. Traditionally, beetroots were added to the cake for the colour but modern-day bakers choose to go for food-grade colouring agents.





How To Make Red Velvet Cake I Classic Red Velvet Cake Recipe



Here we bring you a simple recipe to make a classic red velvet cake which you can make with ease. Click here for the step-by-step recipe for red velvet cake.



Just like we make all other cakes, dry ingredients like cake flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and sugar are combined separately and mixed with wet ingredients of eggs, butter, vegetable oil, vinegar, red food colour and vanilla essence. The cake is divided into two baking pans to bake and layered with cream cheese frosting to finish.



If you have been wanting to try red velvet cake, this easy cake recipe is perfect to make for your loved ones.