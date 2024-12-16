Let's face it - sweet cravings hit at the most random times, and when they do, it's tough to ignore them. With the winter chill and festive season around the corner, those cravings can get even stronger. I mean, who can resist a warm, comforting dessert? Enter: the mug cake! It's fast, easy, and the ultimate solution for those sweet tooth moments. So, if you're craving something sweet, we've got you covered. Check out this super simple Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake recipe!

Is Ragi Flour Good For Baking?

Ragi flour is a fantastic choice for baking, especially when making cakes and cookies. It's naturally gluten-free and packed with nutrients, which makes it a great option for anyone on a gluten-free diet or just looking to eat healthier.

Can You Have Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake On A Weight Loss Diet?

Totally! Ragi chocolate cake is low in calories, high in fibre, and perfect for those looking for a guilt-free treat. Plus, it uses jaggery instead of sugar, which is definitely a healthier option. So, don't hesitate - dig in! Just remember to enjoy it in moderation.

Is It Necessary To Add Baking Soda To Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake?

Yes, baking soda is crucial for getting that perfect rise and light, fluffy texture in your mug cake. If you're out of baking soda, no worries - you can swap it for twice the amount of baking powder.

Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake Recipe | How To Make Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake At Home

This easy recipe comes from chef Shruti Mahajan on Instagram. Here's how to make it:

Start by adding ragi flour, jaggery powder, cocoa powder, and baking soda to a microwave-safe mug. Stir well.

Next, add in milk, oil, and vanilla essence.

Give everything a good mix and top with some chocolate chips.

Microwave on regular heat for 2 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Voila! Your ragi chocolate mug cake is ready to enjoy.

What are you waiting for? Whip up this delicious Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake and satisfy those sweet cravings in no time!