Viral Red Velvet Cake Recipe: All You Need Is 5 Minutes And A Mug!

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: October 06, 2020 15:30 IST
There's truly no problem in the world that dessert cannot fix. Just a whiff of a cake being baked in the oven can make us drool. Whether it's an ooey-gooey brownie or a salted caramel cake - there is no end to the number of delicious desserts out there. Sugar cravings can arise at any time of the day for people who truly love desserts. A recipe of red velvet cake shared by a popular food blogger has taken the internet by storm.
The recipe video was shared by Instagram food blogger @fitwafflekitchen. She shared the easiest way to make a quick red velvet cake with the help of a mug and a microwave, along with a few simple ingredients. The viral recipe was actually quite easy and involved minimal hassle. Netizens loved the delightful and simple recipe which could be made in a matter of minutes.
(Also Read: Viral 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe Is So Easy, Even Kids Can Make It)
Ingredients:
For the cake:
For the cream cheese icing:
Method:
Add all the ingredients to an empty mug. Mix them together to form a smooth and consistent batter. Microwave the mug for 1 minute and 10 seconds on full power and your delicious cake is ready!
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
(Also Read: Love Dalgona Coffee? Try Its Strawberry, Chocolate And Red Velvet Variations Too!)
So, the next time you want something to delight your tastebuds, try this amazing and delicious red velvet cake!
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.