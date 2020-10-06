Viral Red Velvet Cake Recipe: All You Need Is 5 Minutes And A Mug!

Viral Recipe: This red velvet cake is so easy, netizens are ov

There's truly no problem in the world that dessert cannot fix. Just a whiff of a cake being baked in the oven can make us drool. Whether it's an ooey-gooey brownie or a salted caramel cake - there is no end to the number of delicious desserts out there. Sugar cravings can arise at any time of the day for people who truly love desserts. A recipe of red velvet cake shared by a popular food blogger has taken the internet by storm.





The recipe video was shared by Instagram food blogger @fitwafflekitchen. She shared the easiest way to make a quick red velvet cake with the help of a mug and a microwave, along with a few simple ingredients. The viral recipe was actually quite easy and involved minimal hassle. Netizens loved the delightful and simple recipe which could be made in a matter of minutes.





Here Is The Full Recipe For Red Velvet Cake In A Mug By Fit Waffle Kitchen:

Ingredients:

For the cake:





3 tbsp milk

1/2 tsp lemon juice or white vinegar

4 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar

3/4 tsp cocoa powder

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 and 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

30g white chocolate chips (optional)

Red food colouring

Icing sugar for dusting

For the cream cheese icing:





40g cream cheese

15g icing sugar, mixed

Method:





Add all the ingredients to an empty mug. Mix them together to form a smooth and consistent batter. Microwave the mug for 1 minute and 10 seconds on full power and your delicious cake is ready!





Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Red Velvet Mug Cake Here:

So, the next time you want something to delight your tastebuds, try this amazing and delicious red velvet cake!







