Viral Red Velvet Cake Recipe: All You Need Is 5 Minutes And A Mug!

Viral Recipe: This easy red velvet mug cake can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. What better way to satiate your sugar cravings?

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 06, 2020 15:30 IST

Highlights
  • Red velvet cake is a flavour which everyone likes
  • An Instagram food blogger shared the recipe for red velvet mug cake
  • The simple dish can be made in a microwave in less than 5 minutes

There's truly no problem in the world that dessert cannot fix. Just a whiff of a cake being baked in the oven can make us drool. Whether it's an ooey-gooey brownie or a salted caramel cake - there is no end to the number of delicious desserts out there. Sugar cravings can arise at any time of the day for people who truly love desserts. A recipe of red velvet cake shared by a popular food blogger has taken the internet by storm. 

The recipe video was shared by Instagram food blogger @fitwafflekitchen. She shared the easiest way to make a quick red velvet cake with the help of a mug and a microwave, along with a few simple ingredients. The viral recipe was actually quite easy and involved minimal hassle. Netizens loved the delightful and simple recipe which could be made in a matter of minutes.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Red Velvet Cake In A Mug By Fit Waffle Kitchen:

Ingredients:

For the cake:

  • 3 tbsp milk
  • 1/2 tsp lemon juice or white vinegar
  • 4 tbsp plain flour
  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 3/4 tsp cocoa powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 and 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 30g white chocolate chips (optional)
  • Red food colouring
  • Icing sugar for dusting

For the cream cheese icing:

  • 40g cream cheese
  • 15g icing sugar, mixed

Method:

Add all the ingredients to an empty mug. Mix them together to form a smooth and consistent batter. Microwave the mug for 1 minute and 10 seconds on full power and your delicious cake is ready!

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Red Velvet Mug Cake Here: 

So, the next time you want something to delight your tastebuds, try this amazing and delicious red velvet cake!

