When life gives you boiled rice, make fried rice. We are not saying this. These are chef Kunal Kapur's words. He added that there's nothing spectacular about “plain zain zindagi” and people should spice it up – whether it's their food or their life. True, all of us like a little spice in our food and by extension our food. Eating similar dishes every day can be monotonous and boring. Spices add flavours and some of them carry amazing health benefits as well. For instance, the fried rice recipe shared by Kunal Kapur has garlic and ginger – two superfoods that are necessary for the body, especially during the winter season.





The potent immune-boosting qualities of garlic and ginger are invaluable. Both garlic and ginger are pungent, warming, and clarifying. While ginger immensely helps in digestion, garlic is generally a good thing in the cold, dry months of winter. Both of them naturally kindle the digestive fire, destroy toxins, support proper circulation and clear excess stagnation and mucus.





You can have fried rice with Schezwan chutney -- just as chef Kunal Kapur has explained in his recipe. All you need is dry red chilli (thick), water, onion, garlic cloves, ginger and oil. For fried rice, you need:





– Oil

– Garlic chopped





– Ginger chopped





– Onion chopped





– Cabbage chopped





– Beans chopped





– Capsicum chopped





– Carrots chopped





– Boiled rice





– Light soya sauce





– Pepper powder





– Salt





– Schezwan sauce





– Vinegar





– Spring onions





Once you have all the ingredients in place, follow this video tutorial by chef Kunal to relish the homemade spicy dish any time of the day – lunch or dinner. You can team the fried rice with curd as well. And, he has asked all of us to “save this kitchen mantra and the recipe too”.

Chef Kunal regularly shares recipes and their benefits on the social media platform. Previously, he taught us how to make gur ke pare, a traditional Punjabi snack that can be stored in containers for munching when hunger pangs strike.