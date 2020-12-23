SEARCH
Slurp Alert! 5 Delicious Rice Recipes To Savour In Winter Season

Winter rice recipes: Take your pick from these wholesome and delicious rice recipes. Each one is better than the next!

December 23, 2020

Winter rice recipes: Take notes from our favourite winter rice recipes.

Highlights
  • Rice can be used in a number of winter-special recipes
  • These make the most of seasonal, warming winter ingredients
  • Take notes from our top five winter rice recipes

There is something so inherently comforting about a bowl of rice. No matter what you add to it, the humble grain brings out the best taste of any dish. Winter season has us trying a number of delicious bread recipes - right from Makki ki Roti to Mooli Ka Parantha. Why not make the most of seasonal ingredients to renovate rice dishes too? From Matar Pulao to Sweet Potato rice - these are our top favourite rice recipes that are a must-try this winter season.

Here Are 5 Delicious Rice Recipes To Try In Winters:

1. Palak Rice 

If you thought Palak Paneer was a winter favourite, wait till you try this flavourful and toothsome Palak rice recipe. The goodness of Palak puree paired with interesting spices is what makes this one-pot meal a true winner. Click here for the recipe. 

2. Matar Pulao

Jazz up your lunch with this crunchy Matar Pulao made with assorted spices and Basmati rice. Fresh peas never tasted better than this! Find the full recipe here

3. Gur Ke Chawal

Dessert lovers, this one's for you! This heartwarming Gur ke Chawal recipe is a spin on the traditional meethe chawal, using jaggery instead of sugar. Try the wonderful recipe here

6pnofubgGur wale chawal makes for a yummy winter rice recipe. 

4. Egg And Garlic Fried Rice

Got leftover rice from the previous day? Worry not, whip up this spicy fried rice recipe with just one egg and a few other simple ingredients. Here is the full recipe. 

5. Sweet Potato Rice

Sweet potato is one seasonal vegetable which is a must-have in winters for its health benefits. Try this wonderful recipe with a kick of ginger to get your daily fix of sweet potato! Click here for the full recipe. 

Do you have a winter-special rice recipe too? Pour in your recipes in the comments below!

Comments

