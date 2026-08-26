Salt is one of the few ingredients that finds its way into almost every Indian kitchen. We add it to dals, curries, snacks, pickles and even sweets, often without giving much thought to where it comes from. But a large share of the salt used in India has its roots in one particular state, where the landscape and climate make salt production a major industry. So, which state is known as the Salt Capital of India?

Gujarat Is Widely Considered As The Salt Capital Of India

Gujarat is India's largest salt-producing state. According to the Office of the Salt Commissioner, Gujarat accounted for 87.4% of India's salt production in the data cited for the country's salt industry. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan together account for about 98.8% of India's production. The state's long coastline, dry climate and extensive salt-producing areas give it a natural advantage when it comes to making salt.





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Why Gujarat Produces So Much Salt

You might be surprised to know that a large part of Gujarat's salt production comes from its coastal areas and the salt-rich regions of Kutch.





The Rann of Kutch is particularly important to the state's salt landscape. The vast salt marsh stretches across the Kutch region and becomes covered with a striking white layer of salt crystals after the water recedes.





The Salt Commissioner lists several major salt-producing centres in Gujarat, including Jamnagar, Mithapur, Bhavnagar, Rajula, Dahej, Gandhidham, Kandla, Maliya and areas of Kutch. Salt is produced using seawater as well as sub-soil brine in parts of the Rann of Kutch.





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How Is Salt Produced In Gujarat?

Salt production may look simple from a distance, but there is a fair amount of work involved. In many coastal salt works, seawater is brought into shallow ponds and allowed to evaporate under the sun. As the water gradually disappears, salt crystals are left behind and can then be collected and processed.





The process depends heavily on the weather. Sunlight, low rainfall and suitable soil conditions are important for evaporation-based salt production.





India now produces enough salt to meet its domestic requirements and also exports the surplus. The country's production reached 39.11 million tonnes in 2022-23, according to the Office of the Salt Commissioner.

The Rann Of Kutch Has More Than One Food Story

The salt flats of Kutch are also closely connected with the region's food culture. During the Rann Utsav season, visitors can try traditional Kutchi and Gujarati food, including bajra rotlo, kadhi, khichdi, chhas and local snacks such as dabeli.





The striking white landscape may be what attracts tourists to the Rann, but the salt beneath their feet is also part of a much larger food story-one that eventually reaches kitchens across the country.





So, while salt may be one of the simplest things on an Indian dining table, much of it has a surprisingly long journey behind it.