





Have you ever stood in front of a row of dal packets at a grocery store and noticed that the same lentil can have different names depending on where it comes from? In India, certain foods become so closely associated with a place that the location itself earns a reputation because of them. One such example comes from Karnataka, where a city is so strongly linked with toor dal that it is widely known as the "Land of Toor Dal."

Kalaburagi Is Widely Known As The 'Land Of Toor Dal'

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Kalaburagi, formerly known as Gulbarga, is widely known as the "Land of Toor Dal." The city and its surrounding region are associated with Gulbarga Tur Dal, a variety of pigeon pea that received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. Toor dal cultivation plays a major role in the region's agriculture. The Karnataka government also refers to Kalaburagi as the state's "Tur Bowl," since the district has a long-standing association with the crop.

How Is Kalaburagi's Tur Dal Different From Others?

Gulbarga Tur Dal has built a reputation for its taste and cooking qualities. According to the National Portal of India, it is known for its mild nutty flavour and creamy texture. Many cooks value the dal for the way it softens during cooking, making it well-suited to dishes that rely on a rich, smooth consistency.





The region's agro-climatic conditions are believed to contribute to these characteristics. The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) notes that soils in the Kalaburagi region are rich in calcium and potassium, which influence the dal's flavour, aroma and cooking properties.





Also Read: Which Dal Has The Highest Protein?

How Is Gulbarga Tur Dal Used In Indian Cooking?

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Like other varieties of toor dal, Gulbarga Tur Dal is used in several everyday dishes across India. Its creamy texture makes it especially suitable for recipes where the lentils are the star of the dish.





It is commonly cooked into sambar, dal tadka, dal fry, khichdi and other regional preparations. The National Portal of India specifically highlights dishes such as sambar and dal tadka among recipes made using Gulbarga Tur Dal.





Also Read: Give Your Regular Dal A Garlicky Twist With This Rajasthani Recipe

The Lentil That Put Kalaburagi On The Culinary Map

Over the years, the tur dal from Kalaburagi has become an important part of the city's identity. It has helped the city earn recognition far beyond Karnataka. From delicious bowls of dal to piping hot sambars served across the country, toor dal remains a staple of Indian cooking. In Kalaburagi, that connection runs even deeper.