Saffron, also known as kesar, is one of the most expensive spices in the world. We use it to add colour and flavour to milk, sweets, biryani and many other dishes.





Most of India's saffron comes from Jammu and Kashmir, but did you know you can grow it at home too? You don't need a big garden or a farm for this. Even a pot on your balcony can work. All you need is the right saffron bulbs, some good soil and a little care.





In a video shared on YouTube by the channel @Dentistmommy, Dr Anshu explains how you can grow saffron at home. Here is what you need to do.







How To Grow Saffron At Home?





First, you need to get saffron bulbs. The plant does not grow from seeds. It grows from bulbs, which look like small onions.





You can buy these bulbs from a good seller between August and September. Make sure they are firm and healthy. Don't pick bulbs that have cuts, mould or soft spots. Bulbs that are around 9 cm or bigger in circumference are a good choice. They can give you two to four flowers.





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Which Pot And Soil Should You Use?





For growing saffron, you can use a simple clay pot. You just need to make sure that it has holes at the bottom so that extra water can come out. The pot should be at least 8 inches deep.





Now, to prepare the soil, mix two parts regular soil, one part sand and one part compost, and your soil is ready. You need to make sure water does not collect in the pot, as too much water can damage the bulbs.





How To Plant Saffron Bulbs?





The best time to plant saffron bulbs is between August and October.





For this, you need to make small holes in the soil, about 4 inches deep. Now, place each bulb with its pointed end facing upwards. Leave around 4 inches of space between the bulbs. Cover them with soil and add a little water.





You don't have to water the pot every day. Let the bulbs settle in the soil and wait for the leaves to appear.





How Much Sunlight And Water Does Saffron Need?





Saffron plants need plenty of sunlight. So, keep your pot in a sunny spot. Once the leaves start growing, check the soil before watering. If the top layer feels dry, give the plant some water. Don't add too much water because the bulbs can rot if the soil stays wet.





After the flowers bloom, let the leaves turn yellow and dry on their own. During summer, the plant rests. Keep the soil dry during this time.





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When And How To Harvest Saffron?





Saffron flowers usually bloom in October and November. Once the flowers open, look inside them. You will find three red strands in the centre. These are the saffron strands that we use in food.





Then, carefully take them out and place them on a piece of paper. Let them dry for two to three days. Once they are completely dry, put them in an airtight glass jar. Keep the jar away from moisture and direct sunlight.





So, growing saffron at home is not as difficult as it may sound. You just need the right bulbs, a suitable pot and proper care.