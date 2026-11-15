The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of two popular Pune eateries, Hotel Vaishali and Roopali Restaurant, after finding several food safety and hygiene violations during an inspection.





The two restaurants are well-known food destinations in Pune and attract large crowds, particularly for their South Indian dishes. However, an FDA inspection found several problems with the way food was stored and prepared at the eateries.





Both restaurants, located on Fergusson College (FC) Road, have been asked to stop all food-related operations. They cannot serve customers, offer parcel services or accept home delivery orders until the FDA gives them written permission to reopen.

The action was taken under the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign launched by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The restaurant scored 58 out of 98 marks and was given a 'Non-Compliance' rating.





The inspection found several problems with the way food was stored and prepared. A freezer used to store raw materials was placed next to the women's washroom. The griddle used to make dosa and uttapam was also kept next to the men's washroom. Washed utensils were found on a table facing the washrooms.





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The report also found that boiled potatoes, cooked rice and other prepared food items were kept in an open corridor. This left the food exposed to insects and possible contamination. The idli and dosa batter was also being prepared in an open area without proper protection. Cut raw vegetables were found placed directly above cooked food.

For Over 50 Years, They Defined Pune's Food Scene

Vaishali is a popular restaurant in Pune, known for its South Indian food, especially dosa and idli. Located on Fergusson College Road, it was started by Jagannath B. Shetty and was initially called Madras Cafe.





The 72-year-old eatery has become a favourite food spot for locals, with more than 500 people visiting it every day. It is also a popular hangout spot among Pune's college students.





Roopali Restaurant is another well-known food spot on Fergusson College Road in Pune. It is especially popular for its South Indian food and has been a favourite among college students, families and locals for decades. The restaurant first opened in 1968 as Madras Cafe and was later renamed Roopali.





Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was spotted there for breakfast on March 9.





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Vaishali And Roopali Restaurant Connection

Both restaurants were started by Jagannath B Shetty, who came to Maharashtra from Karnataka at a very young age.





Jagannath left his hometown when he was just 13 and moved to Mumbai with his uncle. He started working at his uncle's restaurant and earned a monthly salary of just Rs 3. A few years later, in 1949, the two moved to Pune and opened Madras Cafe and Cafe Madras on Fergusson College Road, according to Better India.





After his uncle died in an accident, he took charge of running the restaurants. Later, Cafe Madras was renamed Vaishali, while Madras Cafe became Roopali. Apart from dosa and idli, the restaurants serve bhel, sev puri, dahi puri, dahi wada, sandwiches and pizza.





Shetty passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.