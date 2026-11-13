Instagram reels have increased our expectations of making crispy dosas at home. You prepare the batter, heat the tawa, spread it out and wait for the edges to turn golden. But sometimes, even after we get the batter and cooking process right, the dosa still doesn't develop that crisp texture we get at restaurants. It may remain soft in the centre or even slightly chewy once it cools down. If this happens to you too, there is actually one kitchen ingredient that can come to your rescue.





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This One Ingredient Is Easily Available In Your Kitchen Pantry

The ingredient is rice flour. Adding a little rice flour to dosa batter can help give the dosa a crispier texture. Rice flour is naturally gluten-free and is commonly used to add crunch to snacks and other preparations.

When mixed into dosa batter, it can help create a thinner, crisper layer as the dosa cooks on the hot tawa.

How To Add Rice Flour To Dosa Batter

Take about 1-2 tablespoons of rice flour and mix it with a little water to make a smooth, lump-free paste. Add this to around 2 cups of prepared dosa batter and mix well.





The batter should still be pourable and easy to spread.





Heat your tawa properly, lightly grease it if needed and spread a ladleful of batter into a thin circle. Cook on medium heat until the edges turn golden and start lifting from the pan.





Just add a little oil or ghee around the edges if you like and let the dosa cook until crisp.





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What You Should Keep In Mind While Making Dosas At Home

1. Don't add too much rice flour: Start with a small quantity. Too much can change the texture of the dosa and make it dense or dry.





2. Get the tawa temperature right: A tawa that is not hot enough may cause the batter to stick, while excessive heat can cook the dosa unevenly.





3. Spread the batter thinly: A thick layer is less likely to turn crisp throughout.





4. Give it time to cook: Avoid removing the dosa too early. Let the underside develop a light golden colour before taking it off the tawa.

So, if you have trouble making those Instagram-worthy crisp dosas at home, a little bit of rice flour can be a great addition. Not only is it simple, but it also rescues you from situations where you want to crisp dosas at home without any over-the-top hack.