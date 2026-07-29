For decades, Coca-Cola has kept one of the world's biggest business secrets hidden, the recipe behind its famous soft drink. Enjoyed by millions every day, the drink has become a favourite pairing with pizza, burgers, sandwiches and many other fast food items.





While many have tried to guess the ingredients over the years, the company has always kept the original formula locked away in a highly secure vault. Now, fans have an opportunity to get a little closer to that mystery.





Visitors at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta can explore a permanent exhibit, called The Vault of the Secret Formula, that offers a rare look at the story behind the brand's legendary secret recipe. Although the full formula still remains protected, the event will provide people a chance to discover how one of the world's most famous drinks became a global icon.

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Story Behind The Secret Recipe

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After Dr John S Pemberton created Coca-Cola in 1886, the company took care to keep its recipe secret. Only a few individuals knew the formula and it was not written at first. In 1892, Asa Candler bought the rights for the soft drink and became its owner.





Years later, in 1919, Ernest Woodruff and a group of investors bought the company from Candler's family. To help pay for the purchase, Woodruff used the secret recipe as security for a loan. Candler's son was asked to write the formula and the paper was kept safely inside a bank vault in New York.





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After the loan was paid in 1925, Woodruff took the formula back to Atlanta. It was then stored in another bank, where it remained for 86 years. The secret formula was later moved to the World of Coca-Cola, where visitors can now learn about its long history.

What To Expect At The Vault Of The Secret Formula

The real Coca-Cola formula will not be revealed, but visitors can still have fun exploring how the drink gets its iconic taste. People can use a virtual Taste Maker to create their own flavour. There is also a Myths and Legends section where fans can get deep knowledge about the drink. Visitors can use their smartphones to learn more about the mystery behind the formula, along with its facts, pictures and videos.