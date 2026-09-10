To save time, many people knead dough in advance and store it in the refrigerator. However, when they take it out a few hours later to make rotis, they often notice that the dough has turned dark or black. Leftover dough is commonly stored in the fridge, but improper storage can affect not only its colour but also its taste and smell. The good news is that a few simple storage tips can help keep your dough fresh for longer.

What Causes Dough To Turn Black?

When dough is kneaded, natural enzymes present in the flour, such as polyphenol oxidase, react with oxygen in the air. This process, known as oxidation, causes the dough to darken over time. Exposure to air speeds up this reaction, leading to changes in both colour and freshness.





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The Right Way To Knead Dough

Add water gradually while kneading the dough. Using too much water can make the dough sticky and difficult to handle. For soft and fluffy rotis, knead the dough thoroughly for at least 5 to 10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.





Add A Little Milk





Mixing a small amount of milk with water while kneading can help keep the dough softer for longer. It may also help maintain the dough's colour and improve the texture of the rotis.

Store It In An Airtight Container

Never leave dough uncovered after kneading. Store it in an airtight container to minimise exposure to air. This helps slow down oxidation and prevents the dough from darkening quickly.

Use Cling Film Or Aluminium Foil

If you do not have an airtight container, place the dough in a bowl and wrap it tightly with cling film or aluminium foil. This creates a protective barrier and helps keep the dough fresh.

Apply Ghee Or Oil

After kneading, lightly coat the dough with ghee or cooking oil. This prevents a dry layer from forming on the surface and reduces contact with air, helping the dough stay soft and fresh.





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Store In A Ziplock Bag

Apply a thin layer of oil to the dough and place it in a ziplock bag. Remove as much air as possible before sealing the bag. Refrigerate it immediately to maintain freshness.

Avoid Storing Large Quantities

For the best results, knead only as much dough as you need. Smaller batches stay fresher, reduce waste and are easier to store properly.





With the right kneading and storage techniques, you can keep chapati dough fresh, soft and free from discolouration for much longer.