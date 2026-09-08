Usually, rajma needs to be soaked for 7 to 8 hours to become soft enough for cooking. But what if you're suddenly craving a spicy bowl of rajma chawal and don't have the time to wait? Celebrity chef Amrita Raichand has shared a simple hack that can help soften rajma much faster. She posted the trick on Instagram, and it could save you hours in the kitchen.

How To Soften Rajma Quickly

In the video, Chef Amrita first washes the rajma thoroughly. Meanwhile, she heats water in a pan. Next, she places the washed rajma in a casserole and pours the hot water over it. Lets the steam escape for a few seconds before covering the casserole with a lid. The rajma is then left to rest for about an hour.





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After an hour, she opens the lid to reveal softened rajma that's ready for cooking. The rajma can then be transferred to a pressure cooker and cooked for 4 to 5 whistles.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

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Watch the video here:

How To Make Rajma Curry

Once the rajma is cooked, heat some oil in a pan and sauté onion and tomato paste until well cooked. Add red chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder according to taste, and cook the masala for a few more minutes. Add the cooked rajma and mix well. Let it simmer for a while so the flavours blend together.





Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or jeera rice for a comforting meal.





You can also use this simple soaking hack for chickpeas (chole) and dried peas (matar) when you're short on time and want to speed up the cooking process.