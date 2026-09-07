The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also creates the perfect conditions for moisture and pest infestations in the kitchen. Flour, pulses and rice are especially vulnerable during this time, and if they are not stored properly, insects and worms can quickly develop. The good news is that a few simple storage hacks can help keep your pantry staples fresh, dry and pest-free throughout the rainy season.





Also Read: 7 Genius Ways to Make Your Plain White Rice Tasty and Healthy

How To Store Flour Properly

1. Add Salt To The Flour

One of the easiest ways to prevent insects in flour is to mix a small amount of salt into it.

When storing flour in an airtight container, add 3 to 4 tablespoons of salt and mix it well. You can first combine the salt with a small portion of flour and then mix it with the remaining flour. Salt helps absorb excess moisture and can keep the flour fresh for longer.

2. Use Cloves Or Black Peppercorns

Cloves and whole black peppercorns are commonly used as natural pantry protectors.





Add 10 to 15 cloves or a few whole black peppercorns to the flour container before sealing it. Their strong aroma helps keep insects away while preserving the quality of the flour.

3. Place Garlic Cloves In The Container

Another useful trick is to place a few unpeeled garlic cloves inside the flour container.





The natural smell of garlic can help deter insects. Make sure the container is tightly sealed to prevent moisture from entering and spoiling the flour.

How To Store Pulses To Prevent Insects

1. Add Bay Leaves

Bay leaves are a popular natural remedy for protecting pulses from pests.





Place a few dried bay leaves in the container along with the pulses. Their strong fragrance can discourage insects from settling in the grains.

2. Store In Airtight Containers

Moisture is one of the biggest reasons pulses attract insects. Transfer pulses from their original packaging into clean, dry, airtight containers immediately after purchase.





Also Read: 5 Rice Mistakes You Never Knew You Were Making

3. Sun-Dry Occasionally

If the weather permits, spread pulses on a tray and expose them to sunlight for a few hours every few weeks. This helps remove excess moisture and keeps them fresh for longer.

How To Store Rice During The Rainy Season

1. Add Neem Leaves

Dried neem leaves have long been used in Indian households to protect stored grains.





Place a few dried neem leaves in the rice container to help keep insects away naturally.

2. Keep Rice Completely Dry

Before storing rice, ensure it is completely dry. Even a small amount of moisture can create favourable conditions for pests.

3. Use Airtight Storage Jars

Store rice in airtight containers and keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and kitchen humidity.

Additional Kitchen Storage Tips For The Monsoon

Always keep storage containers tightly closed.

Avoid using wet spoons to scoop flour, pulses or rice.

Clean pantry shelves regularly.

Buy groceries in quantities that can be used within a reasonable time.

Check stored items every few weeks for signs of moisture or infestation.

A little extra care during the monsoon can go a long way in protecting flour, pulses and rice from insects. Simple ingredients like salt, cloves, garlic, bay leaves and neem leaves, along with proper airtight storage, can help keep your pantry staples fresh, safe and ready to use.