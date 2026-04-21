Kashmiri Lal Paneer is not just another paneer recipe; it is a celebration of vibrant colours, gentle spices, and traditional Kashmiri cooking. Originating from the scenic valleys of Kashmir, this dish reflects simplicity combined with deep flavour. Its striking red colour comes from Kashmiri red chillies, giving the curry a rich look without excessive heat. The mildly spiced, aromatic gravy feels comforting and balanced. What makes it extra special is that the curry is prepared without onion and garlic, making it a sattvik dish suitable for prasad or fasting days. Unlike heavy cream-based paneer recipes, Kashmiri Lal Paneer uses yoghurt and spices, keeping it flavourful yet light and easy to digest. It is perfect for both everyday meals and special occasions.





Also Read: Paneer Chaman: How To Make This Vegetarian Delight From Kashmir At Home

What Makes Kashmiri Lal Paneer Special

Kashmiri Lal Paneer stands out for its cultural roots and well-balanced flavours. It uses minimal ingredients but delivers a rich taste and natural colour without artificial additions. The absence of onion and garlic keeps the dish sattvik and pure. Its light, yoghurt-based gravy makes it a healthier choice than many paneer curries.

How To Make Kashmiri Lal Paneer

Ingredients

Paneer - 250 grams, cut into cubes

Mustard oil - 3 tablespoons

Thick yoghurt - 3/4 cup

Kashmiri red chilli powder - 2 teaspoons

Ginger powder - 1 teaspoon

Fennel powder - 11/2teaspoons

Turmeric powder -1/4 teaspoon

Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch

Salt - to taste

Water - 1/2 cup (as needed)

These measured ingredients come together to create a dish that is aromatic, vibrant, and full of authentic flavour.





Also Read: Make Paneer (Cottage Cheese) at Home: Simple Tricks and Tips

Step 1: Preparing the Paneer

Cut the paneer into medium-sized cubes and lightly fry them in mustard oil until lightly golden. This helps the paneer hold its shape and absorb flavours better.

Step 2: Making the Base

Heat the remaining mustard oil and add asafoetida followed by turmeric. This creates a fragrant, traditional base for the curry.

Step 3: Adding Spices and Yoghurt

Lower the flame and add whisked yoghurt, Kashmiri chilli powder, ginger powder, and fennel powder. Stir continuously to prevent curdling and maintain a smooth texture.

Step 4: Simmering the Curry

Add the paneer cubes and a little water. Let the curry simmer gently so the paneer absorbs all the spices.

Step 5: Final Cooking

Add salt and cook until oil separates slightly from the sides, indicating the dish is ready to serve.





Kashmiri Lal Paneer is a beautiful blend of tradition, simplicity, and flavour that truly deserves a spot on your plate.