In a country where mornings once began with tea or coffee, a quiet wellness shift is taking shape. Across India, more people are turning to traditional Ayurvedic morning rituals - sipping warm ghee, stirring raw honey into water, or starting the day with herbal infusions like tulsi and ginger. What was once an age-old grandmother's tip is now a mindful morning routine, valued for its ability to aid digestion, boost energy, and strengthen immunity.





A Return to Ayurveda and Mindful Mornings

"Morning rituals are more than habits; they set the rhythm for body and mind," says MD of Bharat Vedica, Mr Arvind Patel, "At Bharat Vedica, we live by the same wisdom Ayurveda has long emphasised - beginning the day with sattvic practices that are simple, mindful, and deeply nourishing."

He explains that a spoonful of golden ghee or raw honey in warm water is not merely a nostalgic act but a way to align the body and mind.





More people today are rediscovering such sattvic beginnings - a pause before the rush, rooted in the simplicity and rhythm that Ayurveda champions.

Herbal drinks are best to start the day with.

Why Ghee, Honey, and Herbal Drinks Are Making a Comeback

According to nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani, starting the day with a teaspoon of ghee supports both the gut and brain. "It helps lubricate the gut, improves nutrient absorption, and provides healthy fats that support brain function and stable energy levels," she explains. "However, moderation is key - one teaspoon on an empty stomach is usually enough."





Raw honey, she adds, is rich in antioxidants and natural enzymes. "It soothes the digestive system, boosts immunity, and supports metabolism. But it should never be added to boiling water as high heat destroys its enzymes and may form harmful compounds."





Lalwani also recommends replacing early caffeine with herbal infusions like tulsi, fennel, or ginger water. "These gently detoxify, reduce bloating, and awaken the digestive system without acidity or dehydration," she says. "We're seeing Indians blend ancient wellness wisdom with modern nutrition science - making mornings healthier, calmer, and more energising."





Health Benefits of Ghee and Honey

1. Ghee - The Ayurvedic Superfat

Boosts gut health: Ghee is rich in butyric acid, which supports the growth of healthy gut bacteria and strengthens digestion.

Improves nutrient absorption: It helps the body assimilate fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

Supports brain and joint function: The healthy fats in ghee promote cognitive clarity and lubricate joints.

Balances Vata and Pitta doshas: In Ayurveda, ghee pacifies dryness and inflammation, helping maintain internal balance.

How to take it: One teaspoon of warm A2 ghee in the morning - plain or with a sip of lukewarm water - can help kickstart digestion and energy levels for the day.

Ghee offers healthy fats.

2. Honey - Nature's Liquid Gold

Natural immunity booster: Raw, unprocessed honey contains antioxidants, minerals, and enzymes that protect against oxidative stress and infections.

Aids digestion: It stimulates the release of digestive juices and helps flush out toxins (ama).

Energy enhancer: The natural sugars in honey provide quick yet sustained energy, unlike refined sugar spikes.

Supports skin and respiratory health: Its antimicrobial properties can soothe sore throats and improve skin clarity from within.

How to take it: Mix a teaspoon of raw honey in lukewarm water or drizzle it over fruits. Avoid heating it directly or mixing equal amounts with ghee, as Ayurveda cautions that this combination may be harmful.





Honey adds sweetness and nutrition to our drinks.

Wellness as a Daily Habit, Not a Trend

The growing demand for natural morning staples mirrors a national wellness awakening. Sparsh Sachar, Director and Business Head (FMCG) at Nutrica, BN Group, notes, "The Indian honey market is projected to grow from Rs1,920 crore in 2020 to over Rs 3,060 crore by 2026 - nearly 10% annual growth."





"This isn't just about taste preferences," he explains. "People are replacing refined products with functional natural alternatives. Ghee, honey, and herbal drinks are now seen as essentials for sustained energy, immunity, and fitness."

The Ayurvedic Logic Behind Morning Rituals

Dr Govindrajan, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, notes that these morning practices align with the body's natural rhythm. Consuming ghee, honey, or herbal drinks helps to:

Ignite digestive fire (Agni): Prepares the gut for food and improves absorption.

Remove toxins (Ama): Gently cleanses the body of overnight buildup.

Balance doshas: Restores harmony between Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

He adds a cautionary note: "Ayurveda warns against mixing equal parts of ghee and honey, as this can create a toxic combination. Balance and proportion are key."





The renewed love for ghee, honey, and herbal drinks is a conscious lifestyle shift. By beginning the day with warmth, nourishment, and mindfulness, Indians are rediscovering what ancient wisdom always knew: true health begins with small, consistent rituals.



