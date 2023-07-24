Since childhood, ghee has been an integral part of our lives, carefully tucked away in a special corner of the kitchen. The memories of our mothers spoiling us with ghee-laden rotis or delectable halwa, brimming with its rich flavour, bring a warm smile to our faces. It's as if we've always found reasons to savour this golden delight in our meals. However, over time, numerous misconceptions about ghee have emerged, with the most prevailing one suggesting it's detrimental to our health. While some persist in using it, others steer clear, fearing the worst. To put these myths to rest, we decided to dig deeper and sought the expert insights of our consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta. Here's what you need to know:

Here Are 5 Common Myths About Ghee You Should Stop Believing:

1. Ghee leads to weight gain

The most common myth associated with ghee is that it'll make you fat. Many people avoid including ghee in their daily meals at all costs for this particular reason. While it's true that ghee is rich in saturated fats, having it in moderation will not lead to any weight gain. According to a study by Harvard Medical School, your calories from saturated fat should be less than 10% of the total calories you consume in a day. Now, whether you get that from ghee or any other fat source, make sure to keep it under this percentage.

2. Ghee is bad for the heart

Ghee is often considered harmful to our hearts. There's no denying the fact that ghee is indeed high in saturated fats, which can increase bad cholesterol levels, leading to heart problems. However, it only becomes concerning when you start consuming excessive amounts of it. According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, "There's no problem if you decide to indulge in a halwa occasionally, but the problem arises when you start having an excess of it on a daily basis, i.e., including it in your everyday meals."

3. Lactose-intolerant people should not consume ghee

We have heard this a lot, especially from people who are lactose intolerant. They fear that consuming ghee will only make their condition worse. However, this is not true, as ghee does not contain any milk solids. Rupali further reveals, "Ghee contains 100% fat, so you need not worry about consuming it if you're lactose intolerant."

4. Ghee is difficult to digest

Another common myth we come across is that ghee is difficult to digest. But the reality is the opposite. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), ghee is easier to digest than other oils as it contains butyric acid, which is considered beneficial for our digestive health. It can also prevent constipation. However, you must be mindful of your ghee intake, as an excess of anything will have an impact on your digestion.

5. Ghee is unsafe for cooking

Do you avoid using ghee for cooking your meals because you think it's unsafe? If yes, then it's time you stopped. Contrary to popular belief, ghee does not release any harmful compounds into the food during cooking. In fact, ghee has a higher smoke point compared to other oils and does not break down into free radicals when cooking. So, stop worrying about cooking with ghee, as it's absolutely safe and healthy.





Remember, when consumed in moderation, ghee can be a tasty and healthy addition to your diet, debunking the misconceptions that have surrounded it. So go ahead and enjoy your ghee-enriched dishes guilt-free!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.