Gatte is one of Rajasthan's most loved traditional dishes, especially enjoyed as gatte ki sabzi. While the recipe may seem straightforward, many people struggle to achieve that perfect soft texture. Often, the gatte turn out hard or chewy, which spoils both the taste and the overall experience.





The secret to soft, melt-in-the-mouth gatte lies in a few precise techniques - from how you knead the dough to how you cook the rolls. By getting the moisture balance right, allowing the dough to rest, boiling gently, and using the right spice mix, you can transform ordinary gatte into deliciously soft ones.





Here are 6 tips to help you make perfectly soft gatte every single time:

1. Use Curd for Moisture in the Dough

Add curd and a little oil to the gram flour mixture to create a smooth, pliable dough. Make sure it's neither too stiff nor too sticky - the right softness gives the perfect texture. A well-hydrated dough ensures the gatte cook evenly and stay soft after boiling.

2. Add Oil to the Dough

When kneading the dough for gatte (chickpea flour dumplings), add a little oil before you start. This helps keep them soft. You can also use ghee instead of oil, but make sure it's melted.

3. Knead Thoroughly for Better Texture

Spend a few extra minutes kneading to give the dough elasticity. This helps the gatte hold their shape while staying soft inside. Proper kneading also prevents cracks that can lead to hardness during cooking.

4. Rest the Dough Before Shaping

Let the dough rest for at least 10-15 minutes after kneading. Resting allows the moisture to spread evenly, making it easier to roll. This simple step ensures the gatte don't turn dense.

5. Boil Gently Instead of Rapid Cooking

Place the rolled gatte in gently simmering water rather than boiling aggressively. Slow cooking ensures even heat penetration and prevents the outer layer from toughening. Once they float to the top, they're perfectly cooked and will remain soft when sliced.





6. Cook in Gravy on Low Heat

Add the boiled gatte to the simmering gravy and let them absorb the flavours slowly. Low-heat cooking keeps them soft while enhancing taste and texture. Avoid over-stirring, as it can break the pieces or make them dry.





Now that you know the perfect way to make soft gatte (gram flour dumplings), try them next time and impress everyone with a delicious gatte ki sabzi. Click here for the recipe for Rajasthani gatte ki sabzi.