South Indian onion tomato chutney is a comforting classic that brings warmth, tang and gentle heat to any meal. The sweetness of onions, the sharpness of tomatoes and the spice from dried red chillies come together beautifully in this dish. Unlike coconut chutneys, this one keeps well for longer and has a deeper, more robust flavour. It tastes wonderful with idli, dosa, vada, upma or even hot steamed rice. Every home has its own version, but the charm of this chutney lies in its simplicity and the ease with which it can turn an everyday plate into something special.

What Makes This Chutney Special

This chutney stands out because it uses basic pantry ingredients yet delivers bold, balanced flavour. The peanut addition adds natural creaminess and body without taking away the tang of tomatoes. Its quick cooking time makes it perfect for busy mornings.The final tempering brings a fresh burst of aroma that lifts the entire dish.





Also Read: Spicy South Indian Red Garlic Chutney You Can Make In Minutes

Photo Credit: Getty

Ingredients

2 medium-sized onions (roughly chopped)

2 large ripe tomatoes (chopped)

1/4 cup peanuts

3-4 dried red chillies (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons oil (preferably sesame oil)

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon chana dal

1 sprig curry leaves

2 cloves garlic (optional)

A small piece of ginger

Salt to taste

A small piece of tamarind (optional, for extra tang)

How To Make South Indian Onion Tomato Chutney:

Step 1: Sauté the Base Ingredients

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the dried red chillies and sauté for a few seconds until aromatic. Add the onions and garlic, and cook until the onions turn soft and lightly golden. This builds the main flavour of the chutney.

Step 2: Cook the Tomatoes

Add the chopped tomatoes and salt. Mix well and cook until the tomatoes soften completely and the oil starts to separate. If using tamarind, add it at this stage. Allow the mixture to cool.

Step 3: Roast the Peanuts

In a separate small pan, lightly roast the peanuts on low to medium heat until they turn golden and smell nutty. Let them cool before grinding. Roasting enhances their flavour and helps give the chutney a creamy texture.





Also Read: 6 Winter Chutney Recipes That Instantly Lift Everyday Meals

Step 4: Grind the Chutney

Add the cooled onion-tomato mixture and the roasted peanuts to a mixer grinder. Grind to a smooth or slightly coarse paste as preferred. Add a splash of water only if needed.

Step 5: Give the Final Tempering

Heat the remaining oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add chana dal and let it turn golden. Throw in the curry leaves and let them crisp up. Pour this tempering over the chutney and mix well.





South Indian onion tomato chutney is simple, comforting and full of flavour. With just a handful of ingredients, it creates a delicious side dish that suits everything from breakfast to dinner. Once you try this version with peanuts, it may become your new go-to chutney.