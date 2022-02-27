Many food trends have made their way into the internet over time. While some may be cringe-worthy, others have been hard to resist. From the Dalgona coffee during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 to Maggi omelette, from banana bread to pancake cereal — most of us have tried making these at home. Those who have a sweet tooth and find cakes hard to resist were served with another food trend to satiate their guilty pleasures — hyper-realistic cakes. Over time, these cakes have only gotten better, and the unexpected shapes — household objects such as onion, amazon package boxes, and even a selfie cake — have blown us away.





In one such instance, a woman recently played a prank on her husband by serving him a burger that was actually a cake. Kristy Sarah, a social media influencer, posted a video on Instagram in which she shows her followers the realistic cake before calling her husband and presenting the food to him.





The video starts with a text that states, “Serving my husband realistic cake and seeing if he notices.”





Then as she shows us a close-up of the cake, another text pops up that reads, “Yes, this is actually cake. Here's the proof.”





Then she goes on to slice the cake with a knife. And finally, she serves it on a table and calls her husband to have the food.

His reaction was priceless.





Watch the video here to know how he reacted:

Since being shared, the clip has received over 6.30 lakh likes. The comments section was flooded with responses.





While one user said, “I need some chickennnn,” another wrote, “Man when your tastebuds are prepared for savory and you get sweet? Your brain short circuits.”





A third user joked, “You giving him trust issues.”





A fourth user wrote, “I'm not going to lie, I would not have been pleased.”





This isn't the first time Kristy Sarah has presented such a hyper-realistic cake and pranked her husband. A few weeks ago, she gave him a cake that looked like a plate of chicken wings, perfectly coated in sauce and served alongside celery and a dip. It didn't take long for him to discover that it was a prank. Watch the video here.





Clearly, there's no limit to the imagination when it comes to baking a cake. But it's a pity to eat these culinary wonders because they combine an incredible level of craftsmanship with some very impressive baking talents. Don't you think so?