Viral: Shocking Video Of Mice Eating Pizza In Cafe Display Fridge Got Some Hilarious Reactions 

The rodents nibbled on a large quiche and pizza displayed in the window.

The one glaring reason we all avoid eating outside food is our concern for hygiene. While picking food from small restaurants and cafes, we imagine all sorts of horrific conditions the food must be prepared and stored in. Mice crawling over the food we are about to eat is our worst nightmare. And this nightmare came true for customers at a local cafe in Paris when they saw mice atop some beautifully displayed foods inside the display fridge. It's as disgusting as it can be.





In the video, two rodents can be seen jumping from one food to another having a merry meal in full public view. The display fridge with clear glass windows gave quite a show to the onlookers. One customer shot a video of the mice while the staff was aloof and too busy attending other customers.





In the video shared by a Reddit user, two rodents are nibbling away on a large cheesy round quiche and a square-shaped pizza topped with cherry tomatoes, olives, meat, cheese and leaves. Both the Italian foods otherwise looked quite tempting.

The video has since gone viral with more than 50k up votes and thousands of comments.





One user called it "Ratatouille 2, live action", referring to the movie 'Ratatouille' in which a rat secretly cooks food in a restaurant.





Another user commented "It's only our chef tasting the pizzas. Wrong subreddit Ramsay, go back to the kitchen."





One user called out the tiny rodents - "Look, little chocolate jimmies on their pizza."





"Pizza with a side of typhoid," quipped another user.





While the internet had quite a laugh over this viral video, we can only imagine the plight of the customers who saw the mice live in action.







