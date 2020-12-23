Winter Breakfast: Bathua Paratha Is Just The Yummy Meal To Kickstart Your Day (Recipe Inside)

Bathua paratha recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Bathua is a healthy winter-special green vegeable.

Paratha made with bathua is a great option for breakfast.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Breakfast in winter is all about parathas. Different paratha every day with a dollop of butter melting on top of hot paratha - even the thought of it make us salivate. The good old paratha tastes great any given day, but there's another reason parathas make a comeback on our morning menu during this time of the year - seasonal vegetables that are available in spades make for some mouthwatering parathas. No, we are not talking about mooli, though it is another one of our favourites. Here we are introducing you to a delicious green winter-special paratha made with bathua.





Bathua (Chenopodium Album) is available in north India during the winter season only, and we try to make use of its offerings as much as we can. The bright green leaves are packed with vitamins, especially vitamin A and vitamin C. The vegetable is rich in various antioxidants, making it excellent for our immunity-boosting diet. Considering its high fibre content, it also helps sooth digestion, which is quite helpful this time as our physical activity is low and our diet turns heavy and rich. So, here we share an easy recipe of bathua paratha that also has some potatoes in it for enhanced taste.





Bathua is an excellent food for boosting immunity in winters.





Bathua Paratha Recipe





Ingredients:

(Serving 2)

2 cups bathua leaves

1 boiled potato

1-2 green chillies

Half tsp cumin seeds

Half tbsp ginger-garlic paste

A pinch of hing

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

Method:

Step 1 - Wash and boil bathua leaves in water till they wilt.

Step 2 - Heat some oil in a pan. Fry hing and cumin seeds till they turn brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

Step 3 - Strain and add bathua leaves. Add salt and red chilli powder. Cook for 5 minutes and turn off the gas.

Step 4 - In a bowl, mash the boiled potato. Add bathua mixture, green chillies and garam masala. Add more salt and red chilli powder, if needed. Mix everything well.

Step 5 - Now use this mixture as a filling for your paratha, and cook with ghee for better taste.





Serve bathua paratha hot with butter, curd or raita. This will be your new favourite breakfast paratha all this winter!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



