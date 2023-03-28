Indian bread are as unique and diverse as the cuisine itself. From puran poli to roti, tandoori roti to naan - there are so many amazing and wonderful bread out there. Paratha too is one amazing bread recipe from India that we all relish for breakfast. Whether you pair it with bread, dahi or even a dollop of white butter, it's thoroughly enjoyable. Recently, we came across a video that showed a giant paratha from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The amazing video has gone viral in just a matter of two days. Take a look:





The clip of the 5kg paratha was shared on Instagram reels by popular blogger Amar Sirohi, also known as 'foodie_incarnate' on the platform. "Tag someone who can finish this BIGGEST PARATHA of INDIA," he wrote in the caption. In the clip, he showed us a few glimpses of the making of the giant paratha which was from Jaipur Paratha Junction. It measured 32 inches in diameter and came at a cost of Rs. 819 only.





For the making of the giant paratha, first, the filling was prepared with 1kg aloo, paneer, onion, green chillies, green coriander and spices. Just the stuffing of the paratha weighed 2kgs! Next, approximately 3.5 kg atta was taken on the slab. A huge rolling pin and table were used to roll out the paratha. Meanwhile, the paratha was roasted with the help of a huge tawa weighing 40 kg. A steel rod with a cloth at the end was used to apply a mixture of oil and Amul butter on the paratha. The giant paratha was cooked on both sides and served with curd, green chutney, red garlic chutney and white butter!





A number of internet users reacted to the paratha video weighing 5kgs. "Mom when you say I wanna eat only one Parantha," wrote one user in the comments. "The chef who is making the big paratha is an artist," said another one.

Watch the full video of the giant paratha here:







What did you think of the giant paratha? Would you be able to finish it? Tell us in the comments.