Winter Indulgence: Make Chocolate Cake In A Mug In Just Three Minutes! (Recipe Video Inside)

Winter calls for indulgence and we are making sure we check all the boxes of our foodie wish-list. A moist and decadent chocolate cake generally occupies the top spot in our list, and this year we have decided to take the matter in our hands. If you too are not too impressed with the chocolate cakes you have had this season, it is time to don that apron and bake one for yourself. Guess what? It may not be that cumbersome an affair after all. You can make a delish chocolate cake in all of three minutes, that too in just a mug! Yes, you heard us, no complex baking equipment; all you need is just a mug and a spoon to make this yummy treat. This chocolate cake recipe in a mug recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel is ideal for days where you are craving something sweet, but not in the mood to cook anything lavish.





(Also Read: 10-Minute Breakfast Recipe: 5 Quick And Easy Mug Cake Recipes)





This recipe is an easy fix for all those instant sweet-cravings. You can have it while enjoying your favourite web-series, all snuggled inside your blanket. You can also serve it to your friends and family; this dense chocolate dessert is sure to strike a chord with everyone. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. For more such recipes, trivia and kitchen hacks, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

(Also Read: How To Temper Chocolate: Everything You Need To Know)













