World Diabetes Day 2019: 5 Diet Tips You Must Follow In Winters To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes 

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition that has afflicted millions of people across the globe. It is characterised by fluctuations in blood sugar levels. There are many types of diabetes - type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. The World Diabetes Day is celebrated each year on 14th November; the aim of this day is to promote awareness about the condition. Lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis may prove detrimental to your health. Diabetes has been linked to weight gain, kidney failure, eye damage and cardiovascular risks. Your diet is an instrumental part of diabetes management. You need to be sure of the food you add to your plate, sometimes even the most 'healthy' looking food may cause blood sugar spike.





Here are some diabetes diet tips you can follow through winters:







1. Make sure you fill your kitchen pantry with all the amazing winter greens that are out in the market - sarso, methi, palak/spinach. All these greens are packed with fibre and are super low in starchy carbohydrates. They ensure gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream and prevent untimely spikes.





2. Nuts help keep you warm and nourished, this is why they are such an intrinsic part of so many winter preparations (read: ladoos and panjiri). Almonds, consumed in moderation may help manage diabetes. Almonds contain magnesium that is beneficial. A large study carried out by Harvard University found that high daily magnesium intake reduced the risk of developing diabetes by 33 percent. About 6-8 soaked almonds per day are considered advisable. Among seeds, you can choose the fibre-rich flaxseeds, chia seeds or sunflower seeds to add to your daily preparations.

3. Ghee is back in vogue and we cannot be more excited. Ghee has been our winter staple since time immemorial. According to experts, ghee is relatively safer 'grease' for diabetes as opposed to salted butter and processed cheese. The fatty acids in ghee help in metabolising and balancing high blood sugar, says macrobiotic nutritionist and Health practitioner Shilpa Arora. She further says that adding a bit of ghee to roti or chapatis help increase the digestibility of food for diabetics.





4. It is imperative for diabetics to stay hydrated. In winters, you do not feel very thirsty, but if you go along the day without drinking enough water, you are at risk of toppling your blood sugar balance, so make sure you keep sipping into the magic elixir from time to time.





5. Winters also come loaded with a bunch of seasonal fruits. Fruits like guava and apples are incredible for diabetics. They are high in fibre, low in glycaemic index and they are incredibly low in calories too.





Take note of these tips and keep yourself healthy this season. Happy World Diabetes Day 2019 everybody!









