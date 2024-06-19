World Tapas Day is observed annually on the third Thursday of June, and this year will be celebrated by fans of tapas on June 20, 2024. But what is tapas and where does it come from? Well, the roots of this custom of eating come from Spain, and involves eating small portions of food served with drinks in bars throughout Spain. The tradition of tapas has grown from the roots of Spain and extended all around the world, spreading popular Spanish tapas dishes as well as exploring the style of tapas in other cuisines as well. Here is everything you need to know about the history, characteristics, evolution and joy of eating tapas!

What Are Tapas?

In simple terms, tapas refers to the small dishes, appetizers or snacks one enjoys at a bar in an informal setting. Now this does not equate ripping into a bag of peanuts and eating them with your drinks. Through tapas, the Spanish have revolutionised the art of savoury snacking with drinks.

The History Of Tapas: How Tapas Became Friends Of Alcoholic Drinks

This age-old Spanish tradition of having small snacks with a drink in Spanish inns and taverns has been attributed to various monarchs:

1. One tradition comes from the 13th century during the reign of King Alfonso X "The Wise". The former king was prescribed a large quantity of wine whilst recovering from an illness. He ate small portions of food, which helped diminish the effects of alcohol. This worked and he insisted that every household should serve a small portion of food alongside the drink to prevent public drunkenness.





2. According to another widely accepted legend places, tapas originated in Andalusia, the southernmost autonomous community in Peninsular Spain, where drinks would be covered with a piece of cheese or sausage to protect them from dust or flies.





3. Another legend about the origin of tapas revolves around King Alfonso XIII (reign 1886 - 1931). It is said that the former king was drinking alcohol at an inn when a waiter saw some sand swirling around in the air so he placed a slice of sausage over the king's glass to protect the drink. The king later ate that piece of food with his drink.

After the stories of monarchs, comes the rise of modern tapas. In 1795, as detailed in the book "Seville Banquets, Tapas, and Menus, 1863-1995: An Anthropology of Food," establishments where wine was served by the glass began setting tables and chairs and serving cold or fried food. However, dishes like stews were prohibited from serving.

The Spanish have revolutionised the art of enjoying snacks with drinks. Photo Credit: iStock

The Freedom, Ease And Informality Of Eating Tapas

The only rule about tapas is that there are no rules, unlike fine dining that comes with a host of instructions on how to eat, what to eat, how to sit, how to start eating, how to finish eating, and so on. However, there is a style of eating tapas, a style all people going to a bar will find practical. Rafael Anson, President of the Spanish Royal Academy of Gastronomy, explains, "In principle, because of how it started, a tapa is something that you eat with one hand, a cocktail stick, a fork, or a spoon, allowing you to hold a drink in the other. This style of eating creates a kind of harmony between solid and liquid."





When it comes to tapas, you can order however many portions you like and it can be eaten standing at the bar, sitting on a stool, or at a table.

Modern-Day Tapas - Holding To Tradition And Evolving Too!

Many modern restaurants and bars embrace the spirit of tapas, by offering complimentary food when a customer orders a drink. Tapas bars continue to exist and grow around the world, hyper-focusing on these small plates that can act as an appetiser or a whole meal, depending on the choice of the customer. Along with tapas, comes the source of their existence -- a wide variety of alcoholic drinks to choose from.





In many Spanish cities, tapas tours or "las ruta de tapas" have become very popular, with plenty of gastro-tourism guides and maps enabling people to explore different tapas bars and the specialities each has to offer.

At present, more and more chefs around the world are embracing and offering the tapas style of eating to their customers. In some bars and restaurants, tapas have evolved into a very sophisticated cuisine, which still carries an air of informality and flexibility. Many tapas bars now offer not only Spanish tapas but also similar dishes based on cuisines from around the world.

One can explore the concept of tapas in other cuisines as well.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tapas With An Indian Twist

When you think about it, the idea of tapas, though not such finely nuanced, does exist in other parts of the world in its ways. Indian cuisine, whether traditional or modern, is filled with a variety of snacks and when it comes to pairing with alcohol, we all are familiar with desi snacks that work well with the drinks. If you are not too familiar with authentic Spanish tapas, you can still celebrate World Tapas Day 2024 by embracing the tradition with Indian-style tapas:

1. Baked Samosa

This is a healthier twist on the classic samosa, baking instead of frying. From potatoes to mutton, the variety of fillings can be diverse.

2. Fish Tikka Tacos

Experience fusion at its finest with tender and masala-packed fish tikka wrapped in soft tacos and drizzled with your favourite sauces.

3. Potato Cups

If you like potatoes, you will enjoy eating these crispy potato shells filled with savoury goodness. These make for an excellent appetizer.

4. Dahi Kebab

A mild yet flavourful accompaniment to your drinks, these vegetarian kebabs might even make you forget your favourite non-vegetarian snacks.

5. Onion Rings

There is a reason some snacks are termed classic - they are simple, delicious and evergreen. Pair your drinks with these crunchy and soft onion rings.

6. Masala Papad Topped With Peanut Salad

This Indian tapas snack is a favourite and can be easily whipped up before drinks. Simply fry some papads and top them with a salad made using widely chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander, along with lemon juice and peanuts.





This World Tapas Day 2024, enjoy tapas with your favourite drinks and your favourite people. Vamos a tapear!