Cracking open coconuts requires not only strength but also skill. Agree? Meet the coconut-smashing king of Kerala, India, who left foodies around the world in awe of his record-breaking feat. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records, we see a man named Abheesh P. Dominic proving that "nothing is impossible." In the clip, he is seen smashing coconuts lined up on a pavement with nothing but his strong and skillfully placed fist. The sound of shattering coconuts echoed through the area. Abheesh smashed 122 coconuts with one hand in one minute. As he achieved the feat, the crowd erupted in celebration. After the challenge, some of his supporters were seen hugging him to show their appreciation.





In one of the pinned comments of the coconut breaking video, Guinness World Records also mentioned what strongman Abheesh said when sharing the inspiration behind his attempt: "I decided to break this record because I am from a remote village, and Guinness World Records is only a dream for any one of us."

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, food enthusiasts shared their reactions.





One user said, "Is he god now in India?"





Another person mentioned, "Hanuman is real."





"'Who would you bring to a deserted island?' This guy bro," read a hilarious comment.





Someone mentioned, "Only Indians can do this."





"If thieves enter his house somehow, the condition of those thieves' heads," mentioned another.





A person advised, "In whatever you do in life, don't let this bro slap you."





