A crispy golden crust, a spicy potato filling, and that unmistakable triangle: the samosa is easily one of India's most beloved snacks. But what if it came supersized? A video currently doing rounds on social media shows a food blogger introducing his followers to what he claims is India's largest samosa, measuring 20 inches. “India ka sabse bada 20-inch ka samosa milta hai Haridwar mein (India's largest 20-inch samosa is available in Haridwar),” he says. As the camera pans, we get to see the street food vendor seated inside the snacks shop while the content creator asks, “Suna hai duniya ka sabse bada samosa milta hai yaha (I have heard that the world's biggest samosa is available here).” The shopkeeper replies, "Ji bhaiya (yes, brother), 20-inch ka samosa."

Then the food blogger questions the three sizes of samosas and zooms in on the delightful pieces as the shopkeeper reveals their sizes: 8 inches, 15 inches, and 20 inches. The food blogger then compares the size of his palm to the samosa, exclaiming, “Yeh mere haath se double samosa hain (This samosa is double the size of my hand).”





Showing the largest samosa, the blogger says, “Hindustan ka sabse bada samosa aur ye gaya aaram se steam bath karne, sona bath karne garma garam tel mein (India's biggest samosa went straight into the hot oil),” pointing towards the huge container as the 20-inch samosa is all set for deep frying. The shopkeeper also informed him that they fry the samosas in soybean oil and refined oil for the scrumptious taste.





The unique samosa is then served to the blogger, accompanied by two types of chutneys - one sweet and another made of dhaniya and pudina (coriander and mint). The blogger mentions, “Ohh bhaisaab itna bhari, just look at this gigantic samosa (Oh, it's so heavy, just look at this gigantic samosa).”





He continues, “Bhaisaab mere haath mein abhi duniya ka sabse bada, 20 inch ka samosa hai (I have the world's biggest 20 inch samosa in my hand right now),” and even compares the size with his face. He then cracks open the snack item, showcasing its fillings of paneer, potato, matar and a lot of dried fruits. In the concluding note, he states, “Iss samosa ko miss mat karna. Bada hone ke saath saath tasty bhi hai (Don't miss this samosa. It is huge as well as tasty).”





Take a look at the video here:

The blogger captioned the video by mentioning the world's biggest samosa's location - Punjabi Lassi Wale, Haridwar. Foodies soon began reacting to the video:





One user said, “Looks like a wizard's cap.” Another person called it “Burj khalifa samosa.”





Someone asked, “Itni si chutney mai itna bada samosa khaaun (How should I eat such a big samosa with so little chutney)?” The blogger also replied to many others who queried about its price and revealed it's just Rs 50.





We are stunned by the gigantic samosa. Aren't you?