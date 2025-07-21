At a recent Coldplay concert in Boston, a "kiss cam" moment went viral when the camera focused on tech executive Andy Byron and his colleague, Kristin Cabot (who is Chief People Officer at his company, Astronomer). The two were seen embracing, but quickly tried to hide their faces once they noticed they were on the big screen. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, commented on the moment, joking that they were either "having an affair or just very shy." The video took the internet by storm, leading to speculation about a possible affair, as both individuals are married. It sparked widespread discussions, raising questions around workplace conduct, privacy, and the impact of viral moments on professional reputations.





Many people, brands and companies have commented on this viral moment in different ways. Social media has been full of memes, posts, videos, op-eds and more about this topic. Recently, popular dairy brand Amul also jumped on the bandwagon of sharing takes on this trending scandal. It released a special topical for the same. The illustration depicts the couple with an expression of surprise as they are caught together on camera. The Amul girl is depicted standing to the side and looking at the couple. The text on top reads, "Hum tum ek camera mein bandh ho." This is a witty reference to a popular Hindi Song, "Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho" is an Indian Hindi song from the 1973 film Bobby. Here, the pun is on the word "kamre" (meaning room in Hindi), which Amul has changed to "camera" to signify what 'trapped' the couple. The title of the song translates to, "Suppose you and I are locked in a room." As usual, Amul uses wordplay to give a controversy a humorous twist. At the bottom of the topical are the words, "Amul. Only scoops, no oops!" The caption reads, "#Amul Topical: Couple caught on 'kiss cam' at Coldplay concert!" Take a look below:







