Let's be honest, your go-to burger and fries might make your taste buds dance, but they are not exactly health icons. Enter bitter gourd, aka karela, the vegetable that is as nutritious as it is notoriously bitter. But trust us, with a little creativity it can totally win you over. Don't trust us? See what actor Rakul Preet Singh has to say. Recently, she gave karela a major celeb shout-out on her Instagram Stories.





First, she showed off fresh, homegrown gourds and next, she flipped them into crispy-fried slices with sweet caramelized onions. Suddenly, bitter does not remain so scary!





Also Read: Rakul Preet Spills The Beans On Her Favourite Foods As She Interacted With Her Fans

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Rakulpreet Singh

Rakul's healthy streak doesn't stop there. She recently whipped up a batch of protein-packed besan cheelas for husband Jackky Bhagnani, serving them alongside spiced chickpeas and coconut chutney. The result? Jackky couldn't stop gushing: "All thanks to my wife... I get the best food. Thank you, my love, Rakul!" Click here for the complete story.





Even on bustling Bollywood sets, Rakul knows how to eat well. During the 'De De Pyaar De 2' shoot, her lunch spread featured biryani, dal tadka, paneer bhurji, boiled chickpeas, a green veggie dish, spicy chicken with peppers, rice varieties, and fresh rotis. Talk about a balanced plate! Find the detailed news here.





From turning karela into a crispy snack to mastering besan cheelas, Rakul Preet Singh proves that healthy eating can be downright delicious, and totally Instagram-worthy.





Also Read: Rakul Preet's Khichdi Recipe Revealed: The Secret Ingredient You Need To Try





Ready to give bitter gourd its moment? Share your bittergourd recipes for us to try.