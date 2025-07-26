As the Maldives celebrates its 60th Independence Day on July 26, 2025, all eyes are on the island nation – not just for its stunning views, but also for the rich cultural traditions that define it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went to Malé as the Guest of Honour, following an invitation from President Mohamed Muizzu. While the celebrations take centre stage, this is also a good time to appreciate something else that is deeply Maldivian – its food. Beyond turquoise waters and luxe resorts, the Maldives is home to a food culture that's simple, bold and full of heart. Expect fresh tuna, coconut in every form, and meals that are shaped by both island life and the region's spice routes. From breakfast staples to festive sweets, Maldivian cuisine is a flavourful celebration in itself.





Start Your Day Like A Local

Your Maldivian mornings will likely begin with Mas Huni, the country's most iconic breakfast dish. It is a humble mix of shredded smoked tuna, fresh grated coconut, onion, and chillies, usually served with roshi – a soft flatbread – and sweet hot tea. This dish is a daily staple across Maldivian homes, and despite its simplicity, it packs in bold flavour.

Seafood All Day, Every Day

Fish, especially tuna, shows up at almost every meal. One standout is Garudhiya, a clear fish broth made by boiling tuna with just salt and sometimes curry leaves or lime. This comforting soup is often served with rice, a squeeze of lime and sliced chillies on the side. It is the kind of clean, honest food you will crave after a day in the sun.

Time For Snacks: Hedhikaa To The Rescue

When tea time rolls around, locals enjoy hedhikaa, a category of deep-fried snacks that hit the spot. Gulha – bite-sized balls filled with tuna, coconut, onion and chilli – are often sold at roadside cafes. Another common favourite is bajiya, a triangle-shaped pastry stuffed with fish and coconut—similar to a samosa with an island twist.





Don't Skip The Sweets

Even though savoury dominates, there are a few traditional Maldivian desserts worth a taste. One popular festive dish is Handulu Bondibai, a sticky, sweet rice pudding made with coconut milk, sugar and rosewater.

Eat Like A Local

Maldivian meals are typically eaten by hand, especially when served with roshi (flatbread like Indian roti). Locals usually eat with their right hand and use small bites to scoop up curry or mix rice with soup. Try food from local cafes and island kitchens instead of just resort restaurants, especially if you want an authentic experience. Not only will it save money, but you will also find more traditional options than buffet spreads.

In The End, It Is All About Balance

Coconut tempers heat. Fresh fish balances spice. And every dish reflects the island way of life – calm, unfussy, and grounded in nature. Whether you are slurping Garudhiya at a street-side stall or tucking into Mas Riha with the waves in the background, Maldivian food is less about fine dining and more about honest, soulful cooking.