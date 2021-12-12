Many beach towns tend to quiet down outside of the summer months, but not Virginia Beach. The coastal city keeps busy all year long, where residents and visitors alike enjoy the waterfront, festivals and of course, the food. Whether you're craving seafood by the water, a lively brunch atmosphere, or some of the best wings around, there's something in Virginia Beach for everyone.

The Bee & Biscuit - Biscuits, benedicts and more are served in this cozy cottage in Pungo which offers fireside seating for cooler months and an outdoor deck in the summer.

Doc Taylor's - Breakfast and lunch along the oceanfront? Sign us up. Guests at Doc Taylor's love the libations (mimosas and bloody marys are popular here) and breakfast platters, many of which come with something both sweet and savoury.

Three Ships Coffee - Coffee bar and roastery just six blocks from the oceanfront, serving up multiple varieties of coffee, tea, and comfort food.

For Brunch

Bay Local Eatery - A community gathering spot, Bay Local focuses on sourcing its menu from the shores of the Chesapeake Bay when possible and offers a fun atmosphere for brunch on Shore Drive.

Leaping Lizard Cafe - This quaint and eclectic spot on Shore Drive shines during Saturday and Sunday brunch with specialties such as homemade sweet potato biscuits with local Edwards Surry ham & peach jam.

Tupelo Honey - Brunch is an all-day affair at Tupelo Honey's Virginia Beach location, where comforting dishes like banana pudding pancakes or French toast and fried chicken and biscuits are served up to hungry diners.

For Lunch

Aloha Snacks- Aloha Snacks is known for their Hawaiian-style burgers, fries, and especially the Poke bowls.

Taste Unlimited - Simply put, Taste is a Virginia Beach tradition. With multiple locations in the area, each one features a menu of sandwiches, soups and salads with provisions for sale in a market area with goodies like pimento cheese and house dressing.

Bro's Fish Tacos - What started as a popular local food truck recently got its own brick-and-mortar location. Taco varieties include beer-battered flounder, blackened grilled tuna and grilled chipotle lime cod.

The Dirty Buffalo - Open since 2012, The Dirty Buffalo is a family-friendly restaurant and sports bar serving up delicious wings and other Western New York-inspired dishes.

Gringo's Taqueria - Mexican and Tex-Mex joint with tacos, burritos, bowls, and more. Locals love the fish tacos, habanero cream sauce, and margaritas.

For Dinner

Chick's Oyster Bar - A local mainstay right on the water with views of the Lynnhaven Inlet where oysters (obviously) abound. Salads, seafood, comfort food and sandwiches are available on the menu, too.

Waterman's Surfside Grille - On the oceanfront, Waterman's is well known for its seafood fare - think bacon-wrapped sea scallops and crab dip - and its famous fresh-squeezed Orange Crush cocktail, of which bartenders serve almost a half-million each year.

Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Cavalier - Dinner is served daily from 5-10 p.m. at this restaurant at The Cavalier Hotel, where fresh and local ingredients are the focus. Choose from entrees like the local fresh catch, Chesapeake jumbo lump crab cakes, fish and chips, and short rib wellington.

Tautog's - A cozy seafood spot near the beach, with indoor and porch seating. She-crab soup, oysters Rockefeller and crab dip round out the menu that is heavy with seafood - though there's plenty for land-lovers too.

For Your Sweet Tooth

Aqua S Virginia Beach - Originally started in Australia, this Virginia Beach soft-serve ice cream shop offers a rotating selection of over 100 unique ice cream flavors, like sea salt, margarita, elderflower, and blood orange, and creative toppings like "fairy floss" (cotton candy) and roasted marshmallow.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. - Founded in Roanoke, this ice cream company recently spread its wings to Virginia Beach where hand-crafted ice cream and unique flavor combinations come together on Shore Drive.

Lolly's Creamery - Local scoop shop with two locations, one in the ViBE district and in Town Center - offering unique ice cream varieties.

Sugar Plum Bakery - Sweet treats for a good cause! Visitors can find pastries, desserts, pies, cookies, and more at this Virginia Beach based bakery that serves the needs of individuals with disabilities through employment, education and training.

For Craft Brews, Wines And Cocktails

Mermaid Winery - Food pairings, wine flights, and a tasting bar, oh my! All of the above are available at this Ghent neighborhood winery, the first for Norfolk.

Hunt Room at The Cavalier Hotel - Handcrafted cocktails, an extensive wine menu, and beer are all on the menu at this intimate tavern at The Cavalier Hotel. Nearly 100 whiskies and bourbons are also available for tasting. Cheers!

Esoteric - The husband and wife team behind Esoteric strives to be unique in everything they do. Two ways it comes to life here: the rare craft beer offered here and a beautiful green space. Small plates, salads, and other food to snack on is also available for pairing.

Back Bay's Farmhouse Brewing Co. - Back Bay is not your average brewery. A cozy farmhouse, generous outdoor space - fit pit, swing chairs, and picnic tables included - are just a few of the perks of this unique space. With lots of room, it's a great place for groups to gather.

Smartmouth Brewing Co. - Open since 2012, Smartmouth has locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach where a variety of brews are poured to please any palate. Ample indoor and outdoor space make this a great spot for a date, a get-together with friends or a larger gathering.

Pleasure House Brewing - A small-batch operation on Shore Drive located just a block off the Chesapeake Bay.

What are you waiting for? Sand, sun, and lots of good restaurants are waiting for you in Virginia Beach, as well as many more food experiences around the Commonwealth to eat and drink what you love in Virginia!

